Down to Earth Gardening Solutions of Buellton to Hold Grand Opening Celebration

The Santa Ynez Valley welcomes Down to Earth Gardening Solutions, a new business specializing in organic and heirloom gardening with a penchant for teaching.

Brothers Nathaniel and Seamus Ethridge, along with Seamus’ partner, Adrienne Veillette, envision a place where Santa Ynez Valley residents can learn about creating sustainable gardens with an emphasis on organic and non-GMO plantings.

The store will offer everything from soil to seeds and all of the tools needed to start and maintain a beautiful garden.

In addition to selling an array of helpful books, the store will also be hosting a series of garden workshops with expert speakers throughout the year.

“We saw a need in the valley for a place where conscientious gardeners could come to get everything they need for a safe, healthy garden,” Veillette said. “We are excited to bring our community the educational resources to make that happen.”

The store will host a grand opening celebration from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30 and will include door prizes and refreshments.

“We’ve had quite a few people stopping by, very interested in our business," Veillette said. "I think the valley is ready for a place where they can go to help them produce food and flowers without the use of chemicals.”

All customers who attend the grand opening will receive 20 percent off all items in the store.

Down to Earth Gardening Solutions is open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. It is located at 141G E. Highway 246, behind Napa Auto Parts in Buellton. For more information, click here or call 805.686.4444.

— Kady Fleckenstein is a publicist representing Down to Earth Gardening Solutions.