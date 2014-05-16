Downtown Art & Wine Tour to Benefit Santa Barbara’s Holiday Parade

When it comes to gorgeous art, fabulous wine and great food all in one evening, no one does it better than downtown Santa Barbara. Bring your appetite for all three to the Downtown Art & Wine Tour on Thursday, May 22.

Be ready to stroll along State Street, highlighting galleries and venues above Carrillo. An added attraction to your enjoyable evening with fellow art lovers is the knowledge that you’re supporting another great downtown tradition — all proceeds will benefit the beloved 62nd Annual Downtown Holiday Parade.

All venues will host a cultural event paired with a restaurant and winery for you to savor. Venues include The Painted Cabernet, Artamo Gallery, the Santa Barbara Frame Shop & Gallery, Bella Rosa Galleries, Oliver & Espig, Metropolitan, Indigo Interiors, Distinctive Framing ‘N’ Art, Santa Barbara Arts, Churchill Jewelers, Ca’Dario Gallery and Captured Spirit Photography.

You’ll find 12 wineries along your cultural journey: Babcock Winery, Sanford Winery, Buttonwood Winery, Grassini Family Vineyards, Au Bon Climat Winery, Deep Sea Wines, Fess Parker Winery, Santa Barbara Winery, The Brander Vineyard, Armada Wine & Beer Merchant, Windrun Vintners and Presidio Winery. At the Final Party, look for Cutler’s Artisan Spirits pouring tastings, as well as a specialty cocktail created just for the tour, the “A&WT’ini.”

Don’t worry, we’ll feed you — nibbles at every venue and more nosh at the Final Party: Brasil Arts Café; Cielito Restaurant, State & Fig, Enterprise Fish Company, Blush Restaurant & Lounge, Chase Bar & Grill, Los Arroyos Mexican Restaurant, Ca’Dario Pizzeria, Savoy Café & Deli, Chuck’s Waterfront Grill, Alchemy Café, Finch & Fork, bouchon Santa Barbara, Opal Restaurant & Bar, Sugar Cat Studio cupcakes, Caribbean Coffee and from the Santa Barbara Public Market: Crazy Good Bread Co., Culture Counter, Santa Monica Seafood and Wine + Beer.

Join us for the Final Party at Santa Barbara Club, 1105 Chapala St., for more wine, food, music, dancing and fun. AMS Entertainment will capture the memories, and DJ Darla Bea will keep your feet moving and fingers snapping throughout the evening. A silent auction will showcase wonderful gifts and packages, all benefiting the 62nd Annual Downtown Holiday Parade.

Tickets are $75 for the tour and Final Party. Tickets are on sale now by clicking here or at the Arlington Theatre box office (credit card or cash plus $2.50 surcharge per ticket) or at the Downtown Organization office at 27B E. De la Guerra St. (9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, cash, check or credit card). A limited number of tickets are available and advance purchase is a must. Check-in begins at 5:15 p.m. at the Santa Barbara Club.

For more information, please call 805.962.2098 x24 or click here, or our Facebook page by clicking here.

The 2014 Art & Wine Tour is brought to you by the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization and is sponsored by KSBY-TV, Santa Barbara Club, Santa Barbara Independent and AMS Entertainment. The Downtown Organization is a membership-driven, nonprofit organization whose goal is to maintain and enhance the business and cultural activity in the downtown area.

— Kate Schwab is the marketing director for the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization.