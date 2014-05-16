Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 8:28 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Downtown Art & Wine Tour to Benefit Santa Barbara’s Holiday Parade

By Kate Schwab for the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization | May 16, 2014 | 10:20 a.m.

When it comes to gorgeous art, fabulous wine and great food all in one evening, no one does it better than downtown Santa Barbara. Bring your appetite for all three to the Downtown Art & Wine Tour on Thursday, May 22.

Be ready to stroll along State Street, highlighting galleries and venues above Carrillo. An added attraction to your enjoyable evening with fellow art lovers is the knowledge that you’re supporting another great downtown tradition — all proceeds will benefit the beloved 62nd Annual Downtown Holiday Parade.

All venues will host a cultural event paired with a restaurant and winery for you to savor. Venues include The Painted Cabernet, Artamo Gallery, the Santa Barbara Frame Shop & Gallery, Bella Rosa Galleries, Oliver & Espig, Metropolitan, Indigo Interiors, Distinctive Framing ‘N’ Art, Santa Barbara Arts, Churchill Jewelers, Ca’Dario Gallery and Captured Spirit Photography.

You’ll find 12 wineries along your cultural journey: Babcock Winery, Sanford Winery, Buttonwood Winery, Grassini Family Vineyards, Au Bon Climat Winery, Deep Sea Wines, Fess Parker Winery, Santa Barbara Winery, The Brander Vineyard, Armada Wine & Beer Merchant, Windrun Vintners and Presidio Winery. At the Final Party, look for Cutler’s Artisan Spirits pouring tastings, as well as a specialty cocktail created just for the tour, the “A&WT’ini.”

Don’t worry, we’ll feed you — nibbles at every venue and more nosh at the Final Party: Brasil Arts Café; Cielito Restaurant, State & Fig, Enterprise Fish Company, Blush Restaurant & Lounge, Chase Bar & Grill, Los Arroyos Mexican Restaurant, Ca’Dario Pizzeria, Savoy Café & Deli, Chuck’s Waterfront Grill, Alchemy Café, Finch & Fork, bouchon Santa Barbara, Opal Restaurant & Bar, Sugar Cat Studio cupcakes, Caribbean Coffee and from the Santa Barbara Public Market: Crazy Good Bread Co., Culture Counter, Santa Monica Seafood and Wine + Beer.

Join us for the Final Party at Santa Barbara Club, 1105 Chapala St., for more wine, food, music, dancing and fun. AMS Entertainment will capture the memories, and DJ Darla Bea will keep your feet moving and fingers snapping throughout the evening. A silent auction will showcase wonderful gifts and packages, all benefiting the 62nd Annual Downtown Holiday Parade.

Tickets are $75 for the tour and Final Party. Tickets are on sale now by clicking here or at the Arlington Theatre box office (credit card or cash plus $2.50 surcharge per ticket) or at the Downtown Organization office at 27B E. De la Guerra St. (9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, cash, check or credit card). A limited number of tickets are available and advance purchase is a must. Check-in begins at 5:15 p.m. at the Santa Barbara Club.

For more information, please call 805.962.2098 x24 or click here, or our Facebook page by clicking here.

The 2014 Art & Wine Tour is brought to you by the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization and is sponsored by KSBY-TV, Santa Barbara Club, Santa Barbara Independent and AMS Entertainment. The Downtown Organization is a membership-driven, nonprofit organization whose goal is to maintain and enhance the business and cultural activity in the downtown area.

— Kate Schwab is the marketing director for the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 