Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 11:07 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Business

Downtown Carpinteria Residential Property Sold to Local Investors

By Ted Hoagland for Hayes Commercial Group | December 19, 2014 | 2:14 p.m.

A pair of local investors have purchased 764 and 784 Maple St., located on the corner of Maple and Eighth streets in downtown Carpinteria.

The property consists of two houses on a 10,454-square-foot lot. Dan Moll and Christos Celmayster of Hayes Commercial Group represented the seller in the transaction.

The property attracted numerous offers and sold for $1.3 million, which was 20 percent above the asking price.

The buyers are Carpinteria natives who aim to improve their hometown by renovating older residential properties in need of upgrades.

“It’s good to see the property remain in local hands with a personal investment in the community,” Moll said.

This represents the second sale of the year on Maple Street for Moll, who represented all parties in the $5 million sale of 500 to 550 Maple St. in July.

The property’s location — one block from Linden Avenue on Eighth Street — is its greatest selling point.

“The advantage of a property in such a central location is that the owner has options,” Celmayster said. “Although the property is generating income as is, there is substantial potential for improvement which the new owners intend to pursue.”

— Ted Hoagland is the marketing director for Hayes Commercial Group.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Dianne and Brianna Johnson
Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 