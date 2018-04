Donation Box for Flood Victims Onsite at Downtown Fridays

Downtown Fridays operates 5-8 p.m. Fridays in Fallas parking lot in Santa Maria. The event includes live music, beer, wine, a Kids Zone, 25 food vendors, and some 60 local booths. Admission and parking are free.

Known as a city of hospitality and generosity, Santa Maria will continue that tradition of serving people by helping to raise funds to aid flood victims in Houston.

Starting Friday, Sept. 8, Downtown Fridays in Santa Maria will set up a clear 3-foot-tall donation box for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. The box will be in place each Friday until the season ends Sept 29. All donations will be collected and distributed by United Way.

Ask

Vote

Investigate

Answer

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >