Donation Box for Flood Victims Onsite at Downtown Fridays

Starting Friday, Sept. 8, Downtown Fridays in Santa Maria will set up a clear 3-foot-tall donation box for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. The box will be in place each Friday until the season ends Sept 29. All donations will be collected and distributed by United Way.
Known as a city of hospitality and generosity, Santa Maria will continue that tradition of serving people by helping to raise funds to aid flood victims in Houston.
Downtown Fridays will open the giving with a $500 donation this week.
Downtown Fridays operates 5-8 p.m. Fridays in Fallas parking lot in Santa Maria. The event includes live music, beer, wine, a Kids Zone, 25 food vendors, and some 60 local booths. Admission and parking are free.
— Ed Carcarey for Downtown Fridays.