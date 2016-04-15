Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 8:58 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

‘Downtown Fridays’ Debuts To Large Crowd In Santa Maria

Event that included a farmers markets, food truck festival and music will continue weekly into September


Izabella Medrano, 7, gets her face painted by Kathryn Scott, a fairy dust artist, as others wait in line for their own transformation. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | April 15, 2016 | 10:18 p.m.

Downtown Santa Maria came alive Friday night as hundreds of people were drawn to an inaugural event that included a farmers markets, food truck festival and music.

Delayed a week due to rainy weather, Downtown Fridays kicked off what is expected to be weekly event.

A crowd filled a section of the Santa Maria Town Center West parking lot, where booths offered information, fresh produce and homemade treats. Nearby, long lines of people marked food trucks and booths with assorted offerings. 

“Isn’t this awesome?” asked Planning Division Manager Peter Gilli, while standing on a curb, looking at the crowds filling the area. “I think the turnout is awesome.”

In revising the Downtown Specific Plan — a blueprint for the neighborhoods around Main Street and Broadway — city planning staff said increasing the number of people in the area through events was a key goal. 

While other cities' downtowns have thrived, Santa Maria's has languished since indoor malls have fallen out of favor nationwide, leading to efforts to transform the city core in various ways.

Ed Carcarey and Sofia Lariz from Emerald Wave Media agreed to organize a downtown event, which was set to debut April 8 until rainy weather forced a delay.

“Clearly, a lot of people wanted it,” Gilli said Friday as people tried to move through the crowded area.

Considering the delay, the large crowd Friday night was more surprising. 


Strawberries were plentiful at Downtown Fridays in Santa Maria.  (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

“This is what we wanted but we thought we needed to build it to this,” Gilli said. 

A live band played on a stage set up at one section of the parking lot, while some people danced nearby. Earlier, a fire dancer thrilled the crowd. 

A bounce house, video game trailer and more were aimed at entertaining younger attendees.

Windy weather that plagued the more than 60 vendors setting up Friday afternoon calmed down as sunset neared.

Hometown Farm’s booths was one of many boasting picture-perfect heads of lettuce, cauliflower and broccoli. Also sold at booths at the event were strawberries, oranges and other types of produce.

Osvaldo Sotelo worked in the Hometown Farm booth and said the event was great for the city.

“It brings the community together,” he said.

The event is in addition to the regular Wednesday afternoon farmers market in another section of the Town Center West parking lot.  That market occurred from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Linda Olivera of Hunny’s Bakehouse sells her tasty treats and artisan tortillas at the Wednesday event and decided to  participate in Downtown Fridays.

“This is so cool,” she said. “I love it.”

Downtown Fridays are expected to take place weekly through at least September, with a different band and other entertainment planned each Friday for the event from 5 to 8 p.m.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.


A large crowd turned out for the first Downtown Fridays at the Town Center West in Santa Maria. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
