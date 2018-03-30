Downtown Fridays in Santa Maria Kicks Off Third Season

The family-friendly event is scheduled each week through September

The third season of Downtown Fridays kicked off in Santa Maria on Friday with music, food, beer, wine and more.

The family-friendly event is scheduled from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. every Friday at the downtown Santa Maria Town Center West parking lot near Broadway and Cook Street.

“Great turnout,” organizer Ed Carcarey said Friday. “The weather held. I was worried. If the weather holds, Californians come out. So I’m very pleased with it already.”

The weekly event is scheduled to continue through Sept. 28, weather permitting.

This year’s event features a larger kids’ zone, expanded food booths and more lighting.

Local musicians also will perform during the event, with Drive-In Romeos and Umo kicking off the season on Friday.

Carcarey said the kids’ zone is expected to grow even more in the coming weeks.

“It will be huge. It will look like a carnival,” he said.

Downtown Fridays, organized by local promoters Carcarey and Sofia Lariz, launched in 2016 as part of the city’s revised Downtown Specific Plan, which focuses on ways to draw in more visitors to the downtown area.

Last year, about 2,000 people attended each Downtown Fridays event, according to the organizers.

“I’m very pleased with the mix of people, too — all the different demographics that are out here," Carcarey said while looking at the crowd Friday night. "I love that. I love to see Santa Maria come together and not be so divided.”

