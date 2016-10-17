Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 4:50 am | Fog/Mist 52º

 
 
 
 

Downtown Holiday Parade Goes ‘Under the Sea’

Co-grand marshals are Cody and Caleb Walker, brothers of the late actor and Santa Barbara resident Paul Walker.

By Kate Schwab for Downtown Santa Barbara | October 17, 2016 | 1:13 p.m.

Despite the current summer-like temperatures, Downtown Santa Barbara is busy planning for the 64th Annual Downtown Santa Barbara Holiday Parade, “Holiday Under the Sea.” The free parade begins at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at State and Sola streets, and concluding at Cota Street.

More than 65,000 spectators are expected to delight in the floats, marching bands, performance groups, giant balloons, the holiday prince and fairy, and the season's most anticipated appearance — Santa Claus.

Cody and Caleb Walker, are continuing the work of their brother Paul in his nonprofit organization, Reach Out World Wide. Click to view larger
Working with the “Holiday Under the Sea” theme, participating groups can get creative as they vie for trophies as well as the ooh-and-ahh factor from the thousands of families lining State Street.

Entrants are encouraged to attend the creative workshop, 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26, at 631 Garden St., for lighting, construction and float-building ideas from local Summer Solstice artists and designers, past award winners and DSB staff.

Maggie Campbell, Downtown Santa Barbara executive director, announced this year’s co-grand marshals: “We are so excited to welcome brothers Cody and Caleb Walker, to celebrate the love they and their brother, the late Paul Walker, have for Santa Barbara!”

“The amazing work Mr. Walker’s nonprofit organization, Reach Out Worldwide, is doing make his brothers ideal co-grand marshals. We are thrilled to honor them in this way,” Ms. Campbell said.

Consumer Fire Products, Inc. returns as the parade's presenting sponsor, with Downtown Santa Barbara again producing the 90-plus entry, nighttime parade.

“We are excited to be the presenting sponsor of the Downtown Holiday Parade and provide the Christmas Tree, for the third year in a row. Our delivery of the Christmas tree to the Santa Barbara community is one of joy and giving,” said Irene Rhodes, owner and CEO of CFPI.

“This year we are excited to also team up for a toy drive for the Unity Shoppe," Rhodes said. "It has always been a passion of mine to help the community in any way we can. Merry Christmas, Santa Barbara!”

In keeping with past traditions, the parade's grand finale will be Santa's arrival on a huge float. The public can join Santa before the parade as he greets families in Paseo Nuevo Center Court for photos with Santa, from 4-5:30 p.m.
 
For information about the creative workshop or to apply to be an entry or sponsor in the Holiday Parade, contact Downtown Santa Barbara at 962-2098 ext. 804, or visit www.DowntownSB.org.

— Kate Schwab for Downtown Santa Barbara.

 
