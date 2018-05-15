Downtown LIVE Art & Wine Tour Returns

When it comes to intriguing live art, and great wine and food all in one evening, no one does it better than Downtown Santa Barbara (DSB).

Community members are invited to bring their appetites for all three to the Downtown LIVE Art & Wine Tour, returning after a year off on Thursday, May 24.

Be ready to stroll along State Street, visiting galleries and venues below Carrillo Street.

An added attraction to an evening with fellow art lovers is knowing you’re helping another downtown tradition: All proceeds will benefit the Downtown Public Art Fund, including supporting the State of the Art Gallery, and Pianos on State.

All venues will host a live cultural event paired with a restaurant and winery. Venues include: Bobcat Room, Casa de la Guerra, COUCH Santa Barbara, Grassini Family Vineyards, Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara, Plum Goods, Salt Caves Santa Barbara, and The Shade Store.

Be on the lookout for progressive poetry, Be the Art living portrait painting and more.

Eight wineries are to be found along the cultural journey: Au Bon Climat, August Ridge Vineyard, Grassini Family Vineyards, Lucas & Lewellen Vineyards, Margerum Wine Company, Sanford Winery, Standing Sun Wines, and Windrun Wine.

There will be nibbles at each venue and at the Final Party from Bouchon Santa Barbara, Brasil Arts Café, Little Kitchen, Loquita, Los Agaves, Los Arroyos Mexican Restaurant & Take Out, Oat Bakery, Opal Restaurant & Bar, Paradise Café, Pascucci, SOhO Restaurant & Music Club, The Honey B, and Wine Cask.

Following the self-guided tour, visitors can swing by the Final Party at Santa Barbara Historical Museum, 136 E. De la Guerra St., for refreshments, music and dancing. DSB will provide the feet-moving, finger-snapping music of local band ECHO throughout the evening.

A silent auction will showcase gifts and packages, all benefiting the Downtown Public Art Fund. Centerpiece of the silent auction is two roundtrip coach tickets to anywhere Alaska Airlines travels (value: $2,500), with no blackout dates, first class paid upgrades and mileage plans allowed.

Tickets are also available for a super raffle: 52 bottles of wine. It is not necessary to be present to win. Raffle tickets, at $25 each or five for $100, are available at the DSB office, 27-B E. De la Guerra St.

Tickets for the tour and Final Party are $70. To purchase, visit https://nightout.com/events/2018-downtown-live-art-wine-tour/tickets. Tickets are limited, and advance purchase is required.

Check-in begins at 5:15 p.m. at Santa Barbara Historical Museum. For more information, call 962-2098 or visit www.DowntownSB.org or the Facebook page: Downtown Santa Barbara.

The 2018 LIVE Art & Wine Tour is hosted by Downtown Santa Barbara and sponsored by Santa Barbara Historical Museum, Alaska Airlines, Santa Barbara Travel Bureau, VOICE Magazine, Noozhawk, Santa Barbara Independent, Montecito Bank & Trust and Santa Barbara Beautiful.

Downtown Santa Barbara is a membership-driven, nonprofit organization whose goal is to maintain and enhance the business and cultural activity in the downtown district.

— Kate Schwab for Downtown Santa Barbara.