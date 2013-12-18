Monday, June 4 , 2018, 10:27 am | Fog/Mist 60º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Downtown Organization Executive Director Bill Collyer Resigns

By Kate Schwab for the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization | December 18, 2013 | 2:06 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Downtown Organization announced Wednesday the resignation of Executive Director Bill Collyer.

“It is with mixed emotions that I write to inform you of my intent to step down as executive director in the next few months,” Collyer said in a letter to the SBDO board of directors.

He went on to thank the board for their contributions to the SBDO during his tenure, and to praise the organization as a shining example of successful collaboration between the city, merchants, cultural venues, board and staff.

Collyer was hired by the board in 2007 and has served on the Downtown Parking Committee for the past several years. During his tenure, the SBDO has significantly raised attendance at annual events such as the Downtown Art & Wine Tour, and has continually enhanced the experience and professionalism of the Downtown Holiday Parade, a beloved community tradition.

“The board thanks Bill for his work at the Downtown Organization,” said Dave Lombardi, outgoing board president. “We wish him well in his future endeavors.”

The current staff of the Downtown Organization consists of Kate Schwab, marketing and communications director; Georgette Friedman, operations and sales manager; and Cassidy Brewer, marketing and events coordinator. A committee to search for a new executive director has been formed.

The Downtown Organization is a membership-driven, nonprofit organization whose goal is to maintain and enhance the business and cultural activity in the downtown area. Helping keep downtown Santa Barbara clean, attractive, safe and vibrant goes towards supporting this goal. Presently, there are more than 1,400 members who benefit from the Downtown Organization’s commitment to excellence and its ongoing efforts on their behalf.

Some of the programs, activities and events sponsored by the Downtown Organization include the Downtown Holiday Parade, the Downtown Art & Wine Tour, the decorative State Street Flag Program, 1st Thursday and 1st Thursday: After Hours, Shop Spree SB, Downtown Safe Trick-or-Treat and Film Feast. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter @SBDowntown and follow us on Instagram @DowntownSantaBarbara for the latest info on events, specials and downtown information.

— Kate Schwab is the marketing and communications director for the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization.

