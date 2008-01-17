Wednesday, April 25 , 2018, 12:57 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Downtown Organization Honors Achievers

Thursday, at its annual awards luncheon, the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization presented its 2007 Downtown Citizen of the Year Award to CASA Magazine.

By Noozhawk Staff | January 17, 2008 | 10:39 a.m.

At its annual luncheon held today, the Downtown Organization presented its 2007 Downtown Citizen of the Year Award to CASA Magazine.  The Downtown Organization saluted the magazine for: promoting downtown Santa Barbara as a center for art, culture, entertainment and commerce;  its commitment to enhancing the beauty of Santa Barbara through its involvement with Santa Barbara Beautiful;  its dedication to championing the nonprofit community through its reporting on humanitarian projects;  and its leadership and commitment to supporting the cultural arts in general and the First Thursday program in particular.

 

Other awards at the Downtown Organization’s event were the Harriet Miller Youth Leadership Award and the George Gerth Volunteer of the Year Award.  The Harriet Miller Youth Leadership Award was presented personally by former Mayor Miller to Christina Gonzalez.

Christina is a senior, student-scholar at Bishop Diego High School.  Not only is she a dedicated student carrying a 3.8 GPA, she is also actively involved in over 15 on-campus clubs and community programs, including the Cardinal S.I.N. student-run newspaper and MECha, a club that promotes Hispanic culture. In addition, she has served as class president in both her sophomore and junior years and is currently the Associated Student Body (ASB) president.

Along with her outstanding scholastic achievements, Christina feels that it is “her calling to promote and initiate positive change in the community, and ultimately the world.”  As part of this quest she has served as a member of the Alcohol & Drug Abuse Prevention Teen Coalition and the Santa Barbara Youth Council for the past four years.  Christina’s other school and community activities are evidence that both her faith and her Latino heritage are driving forces in her mission to educate and lead the teen community.

The George Gerth Downtown Organization Volunteer of the Year Award was presented to Maria Arroyo.  Maria has served on the Downtown Organization’s Board of Directors since 2005.  She has served on the Executive Committee, the Promotions Committee, the Government Relations Committee and the Police Committee.

When she’s not volunteering for the Downtown Organization, Maria and her husband, Tony, own and operate the Los Arroyos Mexican Restaurants in Downtown Santa Barbara and Montecito. She and Tony are also parents to a 4-year-old son, Diego. Maria has deep roots in the Santa Barbara community, having been raised in town since she was an infant. She is a descendent of the De la Guerra family; her grandfather was Superior Judge John T. Rickard of Santa Barbara.

This year the Downtown Organization handed out an unprecedented second Volunteer of the Year Award.  The award, which usually recognizes the outstanding volunteer efforts of a board member, was also awarded to community volunteer Bob Gronendyke.

Gronendykes’s enthusiasm for art and the Santa Barbara community has helped support the Downtown Organization’s efforts to promote downtown as the Historic Arts District.  A fixture at First Thursday, the Downtown Art & Wine Tour and the Annual Downtown Holiday Parade his dedication to the organization has been invaluable.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 