Downtown Power Outage Forces Santa Barbara Businesses to Close for the Day

Underground equipment failure blamed for outage, which started Tuesday afternoon and could last into Wednesday morning

A Tuesday power outage forced some downtown Santa Barbara businesses to close up for the day, including stores in the Paseo Nuevo shopping mall.

There was an underground equipment failure at Chapala and Ortega streets and the outage, which was reported at 1:20 p.m., impacted about 83 Southern California Edison customers.

Crews were on scene Tuesday afternoon and will “definitely be working through the night,” Edison spokeswoman Rondi Guthrie said.

Edison didn’t know exact boundaries of the outage, but it could spread to nearby areas as crews figure out how to fix the problem, Guthrie said. It’s unclear if the power outages spread to residential areas or if it’s contained to business customers along Chapala Street.

The power wasn’t expected to be restored until after midnight at the earliest.

Stores and restaurants along Ortega Street, between State and Chapala streets, and in the southwestern portion of Paseo Nuevo had paper signs lining the doorways which said they were closed due to the power outage.

The darkened storefronts were an unusual sight on a busy Tuesday afternoon and evening in the downtown corridor, especially with the hustle and bustle of the weekly farmers’ market along State Street.

