Downtown Retailers Rolling Out the Pink Carpet for Shop Spree SB

Downtown Santa Barbara is once again rolling out the pink carpet for Shop Spree SB, a festival celebrating all things shopping!

Santa Barbara residents and visitors are invited downtown Sept. 6-7 to indulge in exclusive in-store discounts, events and seasonal premieres as they stroll along State Street and surrounding side streets. Participation is up 33 percent this year, so the variety of opportunities to indulge your senses is huge — spa services, shopping, activities, discounts, special offers, demonstrations, classes, treats — you won’t know where to begin.

Not to worry: You’ll find your Shop Spree Shopping Brochure at all locations — use it to plan your strategy! Your brochure is not only your guide to Shop Spree locations, it is also your ticket to win one of three downtown Santa Barbara gift totes, valued at more than $1,200. Make sure to get your brochure stamped at each Shop Spree venue you visit; when you have 10 stamps, enter your brochure to win!

Each tote contains: a one-night stay at Fess Parker's DoubleTree Resort, a $500 gift card to Gauthier (921 State St.), gift certificates from Salt (740 State St.) and Pedego (436 State St.), a pink Yankee Candle, a wallet from Lole Women and free passes from Santa Barbara Trolley Co. You will also be entered to win a special gift from Oliver & Espig (1108 State St.), valued at $280.

This fall, Shop Spree SB has again aligned with the Avon Walk for Breast Cancer to help build awareness for the breast cancer cause. More than 6,000 walkers, supporters, friends and family will arrive in Santa Barbara for this once-in-a lifetime weekend where for two days the Avon Walk will connect and celebrate more than a decade of life-changing advances in breast cancer research and care. Keep your eyes peeled for lots of pink lining State Street — balloons, bows and information tables.

Treat yourself to something special with a variety of fall savings during Shop Spree SB. Need a new look? 19 Blue is offering 20 percent off any service and 30 percent off any product; Planet Beauty (811 State St.) is offering 20 percent off services; Benefit Cosmetics (925 State St.) is offering 10 percent off salon sessions; Shine Blow Dry Bar Petite (923 State St.) is offering $5 off blowouts; LUSH invites you in for pampering and luxury; Float Luxury Spa (18 E. Canon Perdido St.) is offering discounts on services and retail; and Sephora (701 Paseo Nuevo) is showing off its Marc Jacobs Beauty line with a free service.

Downtown boasts many fine jewelry stores. For the ultimate indulgence, stop by Truong & Co. (2 E. De la Guerra St., 20% percent); Bella Rosa Galleries (1103A State St., free appraisal and cleaning); Art & Soul of Santa Barbara (1221 State St., No. 7, 20 percent off selected jewelry and more); Wendy Foster (833 State St., 30 percent off all jewelry); Beads/Blue Lotus (135 E. De la Guerra St., storewide sale); and Churchill Jewelers (1015 State St., 20 percent off all jewelry and gift with purchase).

If it’s plain old fun you’re looking for, look no further: The Painted Cabernet (1229 State St., 20 percent off all retail); Lady McClintock Studios (1221 State St., No. 6, 15 percent off Glamour/Boudoir sessions); Granada Books (1224 State St.) hosts book signings; Paper Source (1125 State St., learn to heat emboss, make your own greeting card); lululemon athletic (740 State St., free CrossFit and Yoga class); and Fine Fabrics (1307 State St., visit the seventh annual World’s Finest Lace Show).

The diversity of downtown Santa Barbara means Shop Spree SB has something for all ages! Venues such as Kernohan’s Toys (18 W. Anapamu St.), Arbor Skateboard and Snowboards (14 W. Anapamu St.) and Metro Entertainment (6 W. Anapamu St.) are all about the kids — or the kid in you. And if it’s your car that needs some TLC, Ayers Automotive Repair (1301 Chapala St.) is standing by with service discounts.

Many venues are offering a portion of sales back to Avon Walk for Breast Cancer. Oliver & Espig will donate 20 percent of the sales of artist Susan Helmich’s “Angels with Attitudes” pins and pendants. Other venues donating to Avon include Salt, Ayers, Mon Petit Bijou (1014 State St.), superChic (1A W. Canon Perdido St.), California Pizza Kitchen (719 Paseo Nuevo) and Samy’s Camera (614 Chapala St.).

Looking for a bit of a nosh? Sure! Check out Chocolats du CaliBresson (1114 State St., No. 25, free chocolate sample with purchase); Isabella Gourmet Foods (5 E. Figueroa St., discounts on food and complimentary tastings); Pinkberry (742 State St., 10 percent off); Hot Spots (36 State St., 10 percent off) and CPK. Want to sip on some delicious, local wines before or during your shopping endeavors? Grassini Family Vineyards will offer discounts on wine tastings and chocolate pairings.

State Street will come alive during this weekend shopping event with live music performances. Make sure to stop by and pick up a free ChicoBag at the Where’s Your Bag table on Friday and Saturday afternoon to kick-start your shopping experience right. Musicians will perform on Marshall’s Patio (900 State St.) on Friday (noon to 6 p.m.), as well as at Paseo Nuevo Center Court (Friday and Saturday, noon to 6 p.m.). The New Noise Music Foundation will sponsor live music at Marshall’s Patio on Saturday from noon to 5 p.m.

This is just a small sampling of the deals over the course of the two days. More downtown retailers participating in Shop Spree SB include: The Blues Jean Bar, The Book Den, Celadon House, The Closet Trading Co., Distinctive Framing ‘n’ Art, Free People, Hampstead Village, Imagine, Indigo Interiors, Italian Pottery Outlet, Kitson, Lola Boutique, Lole Women, Lovebird Boutique and Jewelry Bar, Metropolitan, Michael Stars, Plum Goods, Occhiali Fine Eyewear, Saks Fifth Avenue, Santa Barbara Arts, Savvy on State, White House Black Market and WONDER.

Click here for more information about Shop Spree. When you find a deal that must be shared, tweet us: @SBDowntown, to let everyone know.

Shop Spree SB is brought to you by the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization with support from the Avon Walk for Breast Cancer, The Fess Parker, the Santa Barbara Independent, the New Noise Music Foundation, Santa Barbara Channel Keeper and Where’s Your Bag.

— Kate Schwab is the marketing and communications director for the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization.