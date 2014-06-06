Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 9:47 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Downtown Santa Barbara Adds UCSB Flags for Week of Flag Day

By Kate Schwab for Downtown Santa Barbara | June 6, 2014 | 6:19 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara’s blue and gold banners will fly above State Street from June 9-16, alternating with the U.S. flag, to both commemorate Flag Day and in support of the UCSB and Isla Vista communities.

“Much of UC Santa Barbara’s strength can be found in our deep ties to the Santa Barbara community,” said John Longbrake, associate vice chancellor for public affairs and communications. “The university is profoundly grateful for the support of the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization and the greater Santa Barbara community.”

The UCSB flags depict a stylized portion of the seal of the University of California.

From the waterfront through historic downtown, 125 decorative flags adorn the State Street corridor each week throughout the year. These colorful flags, each with a unique design, represent a variety of community organizations and downtown area events. Each year, the United States flag is flown for three week-long periods: Flag Day, the Fourth of July and Veteran’s Day.

“From the Board of Directors of the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization, our more than 1,400 members and the Downtown community as a whole, we stand by the UCSB and Isla Vista communities in this time of healing,” said Gene McKnight, Board president.

— Kate Schwab is the marketing and communications director for Downtown Santa Barbara.

 
