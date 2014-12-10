Monday, June 25 , 2018, 2:16 am | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

Downtown Santa Barbara Announces Winners of Holiday Parade

By Kate Schwab for Downtown Santa Barbara | December 10, 2014 | 4:29 p.m.

On Friday, Dec. 5, the 62nd annual Downtown Holiday Parade showcased “Winter Nights & Holiday Lights” on State Street.

The parade, produced by Downtown Santa Barbara and presented by Consumer Fire Products Inc., featured more than 85 entries and more than 3,700 participants, including magnificent marching bands, fabulous floats and balloons, spectacular performance groups, grand marshal Alan Thicke, the Holiday Prince & Fairy and, of course, Santa Claus.

With more than 60,000 spectators, it was unanimously agreed: This was the most spectacular Downtown Holiday Parade ever!

The 2014 parade winners are Most Theme Oriented: SB All Stars; Most Creative: Santa Barbara Zoo; Most Spirited: Traditional Chinelo de Morelos Comparsa Santa Barbara; Best Performance Group: Young Singers Club; Best High School Band: San Marcos High School; Best Junior High School Band: Goleta Valley Junior High School; Best Elementary School Band: SBUSD BRAVO!; Best Drill Team: Dos Pueblos Chargers; Best Dance Ensemble: Studio B.

Several of this year’s winners attended the DSB’s first-ever “Creative Workshop,” open to all entries for décor ideas. Congratulations to the winners!

giraffe
Gene the Giraffe from the Santa Barbara Zoo makes his first-ever Holiday Parade appearance — and nails the Most Creative award. (Downtown Santa Barbara photo)

Downtown Santa Barbara sends out a hearty thank you to Presenting Sponsor Consumer Fire Products Inc., which also sponsored the Downtown Christmas Tree. Parade sponsors included Montecito Bank & Trust and The Towbes Group Inc.; Bank of Santa Barbara, Canary Hotel, Wheel Fun Rental, SB Nightlife, Paseo Nuevo, MarBorg Industries, the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, Caribbean Coffee Co, CASA Magazine, Bacara Resort & Spa and the Santa Barbara Independent.

Next year’s parade is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4. For more information about parade entries or sponsorship opportunities, please contact Downtown Santa Barbara at 805.962.2098 x804.

Downtown Santa Barbara serves as the champion and advocate for the merchants and property owners of the downtown district in Santa Barbara, with more than 1,400 members. The Downtown Organization represents a vibrant, authentic downtown core that celebrates itself as an urban community and an internationally known destination. It also manages the Downtown Santa Barbara Business Improvement District, providing enhanced services to make Downtown Santa Barbara a cleaner, safer and more vibrant place for visitors, investors and residents.

Programs, activities and events sponsored by Downtown Santa Barbara include the Downtown Holiday Parade, the Downtown Art & Wine Tour, the decorative State Street Flag Program, 1st Thursday and 1st Thursday: After Hours, Downtown Trick-or-Treat and Film Feast.

Like us on Facebook (Downtown Santa Barbara), follow us on Twitter (@SBDowntown) and follow us on Instagram (@DowntownSantaBarbara) for the latest info on events, promotions and downtown information.

— Kate Schwab is the marketing director for Downtown Santa Barbara.

 

