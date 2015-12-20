Downtown Santa Barbara Announces Winners of Holiday Window Décor Contest

Shopping

‘Twas a week before Christmas and all along the street, the shop windows were all decorated. Downtown Santa Barbara’s décor committee and staff strolled along State Street to judge the Annual Holiday Window Décor Contest, viewing nearly two dozen decked-out shops and restaurants.

The winners received the following awards as well as hearty congratulations from Downtown Santa Barbara:

» 2015 Award of Excellence: 33 Jewels at El Paseo

» Best Handcrafted Christmas Award: Spanish Garden Inn

» Most Classic Christmas Award: Coast 2 Coast Collection

» Christmas A’Glow Award: Joe’s Café

Window shoppers peering into 33 Jewels (814 State) found intricately hand-cut Christmas trees on red backing, with snowflakes and red birds floating serenely among the jewelry, stunning in its simplicity.

The beautiful handmade origami tree topper, perched above a tree full of handcrafted Spanish fans (by origami artist and hotel staffer Izumi) and Spanish guitar ornaments, was the focal point at Spanish Garden Inn (915 Garden), but combined with the Santa Barbara locale Christmas-inspired paintings above the fireplace by artist and Inn owner Rich Untermann, it all made for a cozy and inviting setting.

With vintage Christmas Santas, elves, carolers and even a Ferris wheel adorning the windows, Coast 2 Coast Collection (1114 State #10) won over the judges with movement, colors and a classic feel.

For those searching for that holiday wow factor, look no further than Joe’s Café. One of Downtown Santa Barbara’s oldest eateries, Joe’s staff went all out with lights, lights, lights and not one but two upside down Christmas trees suspended from the ceiling! Christmas “A’Glow,” indeed!

— Kate Schwab is the marketing and communications director for Downtown Santa Barbara.