Downtown Santa Barbara Announces Winners of the 63rd Annual Downtown Holiday Parade

Grand Marshal R2-D2 with Mayor Helene Schneider and his entourage of guards.
Grand Marshal R2-D2 with Mayor Helene Schneider and his entourage of guards.  (Downtown Santa Barbara photo)
By Kate Schwab for Downtown Santa Barbara | December 11, 2015 | 4:15 p.m.

The 63rd Annual Downtown Holiday Parade showcased “World A’Glow” on State Street Friday, Dec. 4, 2015.

The parade, produced by Downtown Santa Barbara (DSB) and presented by Consumer Fire Products, Inc., featured more than 85 entries and more than 3,700 participants, including magnificent marching bands, fabulous floats and balloons, spectacular performance groups, Grand Marshal R2-D2, the Holiday Prince & Fairy and of course, Santa Claus.

With more than 60,000 spectators, it was unanimously agreed: this year will go in the record books as the one to beat!

“We chose a fabulous theme this year, and we were thrilled to see so many entries all 'a’glow,' using lights on costumes, floats, vehicles and instruments,” said Maggie Campbell, DSB executive director. “Even our viewing audience helped us light up State Street!”

Grand Marshal R2-D2 held court at a pre-parade reception, rubbing droid elbows with City Council members, the Parade Prince and Holiday Fairy and their banner carriers, and even Mayor Helene Schneider.

“How awesome to meet R2-D2 at the annual Holiday Parade,” said Mayor Schneider. “I'm sure this beloved droid would agree with me that the force is strong with Downtown Santa Barbara: it binds the City together."

The 2015 parade winners are Most Theme Oriented: Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy; Most Creative: The Girl Scouts of California’s Central Coast; Most Spirited: Monroe Elementary School; Best Performance Group: Rhythmic Gymnastics of Santa Barbara; Best High School Band: San Marcos High School; Best Junior High School Band: Goleta Valley Junior High School; Best Elementary School Band: SBUSD BRAVO!; Best School Cheer/Dance Team: Dos Pueblos High School; and Best Dance Ensemble: Dance Fever Studio.  

The San Marcos High School marching band was named Best High School Band.
The San Marcos High School marching band was named Best High School Band. (Downtown Santa Barbara photo)

Downtown Santa Barbara would like to thank Presenting Sponsor Consumer Fire Products, Inc.; Float Sponsors Montecito Bank & Trust, The Towbes Group and MarBorg Industries; Grand Marshal Sponsor Paseo Nuevo Shops & Restaurants; Balloon Sponsors The Bank of Santa Barbara, Canary Hotel, Metropolitan Theatres, the Santa Barbara International Film Festival and Sonos, Inc.

Additional sponsors included Hotel Santa Barbara, Southern California Edison and Union Bank, and Media Sponsors included CASA Magazine, Noozhawk and the Santa Barbara Independent.

Next year’s Parade is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 2, 2016, at 6:30 p.m.

For more information about parade entries or sponsorship opportunities, please contact Downtown Santa Barbara at 805.962.2098 x804.

For more information about Downtown Santa Barbara visit www.DowntownSB.org

— Kate Schwab is the marketing and communications director for Downtown Santa Barbara.

 
