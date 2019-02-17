Pixel Tracker

Sunday, February 17 , 2019, 2:51 am | Partly Cloudy 48º

 
 
 
 

Downtown Santa Barbara Highlights Local Businesses at Annual Awards

Honorees include Santa Barbara Night Market founder recognized with first-ever Entrepreneur of the Year award

Downtown Santa Barbara awards ceremony

Unity Shoppe executive director Tom Reed accepts the nonprofit organization’s Citizen of the Year Award from Downtown Santa Barbara. Unity Shoppe was honored for its work serving low-income families, children and the elderly. (April Lee photo)

< 5166 > of 5
Downtown Santa Barbara awards ceremony

Anjali Thakrar of Dos Pueblos High School received a $1,000 scholarship with the Harriet Miller Leadership Award. (April Lee photo)

< 5167 > of 5
Downtown Santa Barbara awards ceremony

Mason Lender of Santa Barbara High School received a $1,000 scholarship with the Harriet Miller Leadership Award. (April Lee photo)

< 5168 > of 5
Downtown Santa Barbara awards ceremony

Glen Broomberg, organizer of Santa Barbara Night Market, was recognized with the Entrepreneur of the Year award. (April Lee photo)

< 5169 > of 5
Downtown Santa Barbara awards ceremony

Impact Hub Santa Barbara, which provides co-working office spaces with member benefits and conference rooms, received the Business Champion of the Year award. (April Lee photo)

< 5170 > of 5
 
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | February 16, 2019 | 10:05 p.m.

Unity Shoppe, Impact Hub Santa Barbara and other local businesses were honored at Downtown Santa Barbara’s annual awards ceremony Thursday morning.

The event drew a crowd of more than 130 attendees to El Paseo Mexican Restaurant.

Unity Shoppe was named Citizen of the Year for its work serving low-income families, children and the elderly. The nonprofit organization also offers emergency response and long-term recovery services.

Impact Hub, which provides co-working office spaces with member benefits and conference rooms, received the Business Champion of the Year award.

Santa Barbara Travel Bureau’s founder, David de L’Arbre, was honored with the George Gerth Volunteer Award.

Glen Broomberg, organizer of Santa Barbara Night Market, was recognized with the Entrepreneur of the Year award for the market that opened its doors during the holiday season in the empty former Macy’s building. It offered holiday-themed decor, live music and food and drink.

Anjali Thakrar of Dos Pueblos High School and Mason Lender of Santa Barbara High School were each honored with the Harriet Miller Youth Leadership award, and both students received $1,000 scholarships.

“This event honors our local businesses,” said Kate Schwab, Downtown Santa Barbara’s marketing and communications director. “We created a business champion (award) four years ago, and that award quickly became a staff favorite. This year, we added an entrepreneur of the year, and the Santa Barbara Night Market had no competition for that.

“And, of course, the citizen of the year (award) is always such a well-chosen, wonderful surprise,” she continued.

Schwab said Downtown Santa Barbara’s staff has played a big part of the award selection process for the past few years.

“We nominate worthy recipients and the executive committee does a great deal of discussion about the recipients,” she said.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Talk to Us!

Please take Noozhawk's audience survey to help us understand what you expect — and want — from us. It'll take you just a few minutes. Thank you!

Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Patricia Griffin
Patricia Griffin
"I am very hands on and feel that each transaction is special and different. My clients goals are foremost in what I do to bring about a successful transaction and I maintain relationships for many years."

Full Profile >

 
 