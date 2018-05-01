Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 5:32 pm | Light Rain Fog/Mist 56º

 
 
 
 

Downtown Santa Barbara Board Elects New Officers, Directors

By Kate Schwab for Downtown Santa Barbara | January 14, 2015 | 12:24 p.m.

At the annual board retreat, the Downtown Santa Barbara Board of Directors elected a new slate of officers for 2015: Gene McKnight (McKnight Commercial Realty), president; Matt LaBrie (LYNX Commercial Property Management), vice president; Traci Taitt (The Towbes Group), treasurer; and Michael Jordan (HUB International Insurance Services), secretary.

Kim Clark
Kim Clark

McKnight
Gene McKnight

This marks the second one-year term as president for McKnight, who also served as the interim director for a number of months in 2014, during the search for a new executive director.

He has been on the board since 2002, also serving as vice president and treasurer.

“It’s an honor to be elected to serve another term as president, and to work with this extremely dedicated and gifted Board and staff,” McKnight said. “We’re all excited for the coming year and continuing to improve the downtown experience for locals and visitors alike.”

LaBrie has also been a director for eight years, most recently serving as treasurer (2013-14).

Taitt, vice president of commercial properties at The Towbes Group, has served on the DBS Board for 18 years, and served most recently as secretary for the board.

Jordan has been a director on the board for eight years, and has served as chair of the Government Relations and Search committees.

Last June, Maggie Campbell joined Downtown Santa Barbara as the new executive director.

The board also voted to add two new directors: Kim Clark, Noozhawk partner and vice president of business development, and Craig Springer of the Santa Barbara Center for the Performing Arts.

— Kate Schwab is the marketing director for Downtown Santa Barbara.

 
