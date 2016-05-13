Downtown Santa Barbara Brings Back Art & Wine Tour

As the saying goes, “Absence makes the heart grow fonder.” Downtown Santa Barbara (DSB) bravely put that old adage to the test.

“We wanted to give the Downtown Art & Wine Tour a rest last year, to focus on a more music-centric event and to see if anyone missed the original ‘art walk with wine,’” said Maggie Campbell, executive director of Downtown Santa Barbara. “And we got the message loud and clear: everyone missed this beloved Downtown event!”

So the event is coming back May 26, with some things remaining the same (self-guided tour to venues above Carrillo Street, with guests receiving a map, a commemorative wine glass and instructions to have fun) but some things will be different. This year, the event is called the Downtown LIVE Art & Wine Tour with good reason — every participating venue was tasked to bring in LIVE art, to make the experience interactive and even more memorable.

Tickets are $65 for the Tour and the Final Party (with food from eight additional restaurants, one more winery and additional pours from the tour wineries), at DSBLiveArtWine.Nightout.com. A limited number of tickets are available and online advance purchase is a must.

The 2016 LIVE Art & Wine Tour is produced by Downtown Santa Barbara and is sponsored by Noozhawk, American Riviera Bank, The Granada Theatre, Santa Barbara Travel Bureau, AmaWaterways, Alaska Airlines, Montecito Bank & Trust, Voice and Pacific Coast Business Times.

Keeping things lively are two artists from 10 West Gallery (10 W. Anapamu St.), painting back-to-back, then swapping paintings every five minutes until they deem the artwork finished.

“It was a happy accident that 10 West Gallery’s grand opening month coincided with the LIVE Art & Wine Tour,” gallery director Jan Ziegler said. “Such a great way to introduce ourselves to the community!”

10 West Gallery is hosting Brasil Arts Café (1230 State St.) and Windrun Wine.

Bella Rosa Galleries (1103-A State St.) features artists inside and out: Sie Jie Loo will perform exciting and dynamic calligraphy strokes paired with traditional Chinese ink brush painting inside, while David Diamant will invite guests to help complete his painting throughout the evening, directly outside the gallery.

“It’s an honor for Bella Rosa Galleries to once again be invited to host the LIVE Art & Wine Tour,” owner Joe Schweke said. “Having two live art demonstrations, a great restaurant, winery and our fabulous Antique Jewels showcased on a single evening is a unique opportunity for all to enjoy.”

Pascucci (729 State St.) and Standing Sun Wines (15 E. De la Guerra St.) are joining Bella Rose Galleries.

The LIVE Art & Wine Tour has another goal this year: raising funds for additional and distinctive public art.

“This year for the first time proceeds from the LIVE Art & Wine Tour will go to establish a new Downtown Public Art Fund,” said Ginny Brush, retired county arts commissioner. “Monies raised will go to support temporary Public Art installations and help provide support for projects such as Pianos on State, the kinetic Holiday Sculptures, and more community public art opportunities Downtown.”

“Our ingenious venues are exhibiting everything from painting, spinning, live photo development — even aerialists,” Campbell said. “But that’s not all — be sure to keep your eyes open while moving from venue to venue! You may find yourself surrounded by a flash mob, wielding a paint brush, doing a bit of dancing to live music, or ‘glazing’ at a ceramist at work, all along your route.”

Check-in will be located in front of The Granada Theatre (1214 State St.) — just look for the Pyrobar, parked right in front! Local band LeRad will lure participants in for a wine glass and wristband’ing, and then move inside to perform for the Final Party, located in the Founders Room. And by now you probably get it — more surprises are planned for the Final Party.

Along with silent auction items ranging from artwork by local artists to cultural arts tickets to shopping packages, you’ll have the opportunity to bid on one-of-a-kind items such as an NFL Experience package in which you and your five best buddies have a private invitation to watch the new Los Angeles Rams practice, up close and personal, in Oxnard (a weekday in July); a weeklong wine river cruise in France from AmaWaterways; American Airlines tickets for two to Dallas; a rooftop party venue for 100 guests atop the new MOXI Museum (in 2017); a 10-film mini-pack for the 2017 Santa Barbara International Film Festival; one night deluxe Creekside King stay at El Capitan Canyon with a barbecue dinner for two; a Sonos Play:3; and much more.

Another new twist this year: anyone may purchase raffle tickets in advance, for one of three prizes. Tickets are $25 each and you may enter to win your choice of a 52-bottle collection of wine; or a trip for two to Downtown Seattle, including airfare from Alaska Airlines, a two-night stay at The Inn at the Market and two VIP tickets to Taste Washington (Sunday, March 26, 2017); or six tickets to 2017 Downtown LIVE Art & Wine Tour (May 25, 2017, a $390 value). Raffle tickets may be purchased by check or credit card at the Downtown Santa Barbara office (27-B E. De la Guerra St., between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.) and you need not be present to win!

Downtown Santa Barbara is a membership-driven, nonprofit organization whose goal is to maintain and enhance the business and cultural activity in the downtown district. Click here for more information about Downtown Santa Barbara, or call 805.962.2098 x804.

— Kate Schwab is marketing and communications director of Downtown Santa Barbara.​