Downtown Santa Barbara Businesses Turn Heads with Holiday-Themed Storefronts

While most businesses light up their downtown shop windows for the holiday season, one Santa Barbara merchant has been recognized for its creativity to connect the dots between holiday traditions and an ocean-themed storefront.

Businesses along State Street have been showcasing their finest holiday decorations as part of the annual “Holiday Window Décor Contest.”

Merchants were busy creating a winter wonderland with decorations and lights in hopes of being named the best holiday display in Santa Barbara.

A panel of judges from Downtown Santa Barbara walked the streets and viewed the handful of window exhibits.

For more than 10 years, the organization has awarded downtown merchants whose storefronts best celebrate the holiday season.

Teal ornaments, light blue mason jars, flowers, coral, starfish, sea shells, plastic yellow and red fish, and wooden wreaths are featured on the State Street window display at Kaleidoscope Flowers.

“We had some sea-themed decorations and gave it a holiday twist,” said Felipe Sandoval, operations manager and design consultant at Kaleidoscope Flowers. “Every season we change our window display, and people recognize the storefront because of the unique decorations.”

The business received the “2016 Award of Excellence” for its front window dedicated to this year’s 64th Annual Downtown Santa Barbara Holiday Parade.

The employees drew inspiration from the ocean reef, and their display doesn’t stop at the storefront.

Once inside the business, the florist shop features reindeer, elves, a vintage wooden sled, massive stuffed animals and a variety of under-the-sea holiday ornaments.

If you stroll further down State Street, a gift-wrapped motorcycle, poinsettias, a towering holiday tree and handmade snowflakes helped make four businesses the champions this year.

The 2016 winners are:

» 2016 Award of Excellence: Kaleidoscope Flowers (1341 State St.)

» Winter Wonderland Award: Anthropologie (1123 State St.)

» Romantic Christmas Award: Chase Restaurant (1012 State St.)

» Nostalgic Christmas Award: Spanish Garden Inn (915 Garden St.)

» Best Christmas Experience Award: 33 Jewels at El Paseo (814 State St.)

» Humorous Christmas Award: Old Kings Road (532 ½ State St.)

» Honorable Mention: The James Joyce (513 State St.)

» Honorable Mention: The Palace Grill (8 E. Cota St.)

— Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.