Friday, June 8 , 2018, 8:27 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Business

Downtown Santa Barbara Businesses Turn Heads with Holiday-Themed Storefronts

Kaleidoscope Flowers receives Award of Excellence in annual 'Holiday Window Décor Contest'

Kaleidoscope Flowers at 1341 State St. in downtown Santa Barbara won the Award of Excellent this year in the annual “Holiday Window Décor Contest.” Click to view larger
Kaleidoscope Flowers at 1341 State St. in downtown Santa Barbara won the Award of Excellent this year in the annual “Holiday Window Décor Contest.” (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | December 22, 2016 | 4:55 p.m.

While most businesses light up their downtown shop windows for the holiday season, one Santa Barbara merchant has been recognized for its creativity to connect the dots between holiday traditions and an ocean-themed storefront.

Businesses along State Street have been showcasing their finest holiday decorations as part of the annual “Holiday Window Décor Contest.”

Merchants were busy creating a winter wonderland with decorations and lights in hopes of being named the best holiday display in Santa Barbara. 

A panel of judges from Downtown Santa Barbara walked the streets and viewed the handful of window exhibits. 

For more than 10 years, the organization has awarded downtown merchants whose storefronts best celebrate the holiday season.

Teal ornaments, light blue mason jars, flowers, coral, starfish, sea shells, plastic yellow and red fish, and wooden wreaths are featured on the State Street window display at Kaleidoscope Flowers.

“We had some sea-themed decorations and gave it a holiday twist,” said Felipe Sandoval, operations manager and design consultant at Kaleidoscope Flowers. “Every season we change our window display, and people recognize the storefront because of the unique decorations.”

The business received the “2016 Award of Excellence” for its front window dedicated to this year’s 64th Annual Downtown Santa Barbara Holiday Parade.

The employees drew inspiration from the ocean reef, and their display doesn’t stop at the storefront.

Once inside the business, the florist shop features reindeer, elves, a vintage wooden sled, massive stuffed animals and a variety of under-the-sea holiday ornaments. 

If you stroll further down State Street, a gift-wrapped motorcycle, poinsettias, a towering holiday tree and handmade snowflakes helped make four businesses the champions this year.

The 2016 winners are:

» 2016 Award of Excellence: Kaleidoscope Flowers (1341 State St.)

» Winter Wonderland Award: Anthropologie (1123 State St.)

»  Romantic Christmas Award: Chase Restaurant (1012 State St.)

»  Nostalgic Christmas Award: Spanish Garden Inn (915 Garden St.)

» Best Christmas Experience Award: 33 Jewels at El Paseo (814 State St.)

» Humorous Christmas Award: Old Kings Road (532 ½ State St.)

» Honorable Mention: The James Joyce (513 State St.) 

» Honorable Mention: The Palace Grill (8 E. Cota St.)

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of John Sener
John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 