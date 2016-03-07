Saturday, June 30 , 2018, 12:01 am | A Few Clouds 60º

 
 
 
 

Downtown Santa Barbara Elects New Officers, Directors

By Kate Schwab for Downtown Santa Barbara | March 7, 2016 | 2:25 p.m.

At its annual Board Work Session and Retreat, the Downtown Santa Barbara board of directors elected officers and directors for 2016: President Matt LaBrie of LYNX Commercial Property Management; Vice President Traci Taitt of The Towbes; Treasurer Michael Jordan of HUB International Insurance Services; and Secretary Bob Stout of the Wildcat Lounge and The Little Kitchen.

Immediate Past President Gene McKnight thanked DSB staff for its support during his two-year tenure.

“On behalf of the board of directors, I’m incredibly excited for the future of Downtown Santa Barbara with our newly elected leadership, serving our nearly 1,400 members,” said McKnight. “With new President Matt LaBrie, DSB is in great hands.”

LaBrie has been a director for nine years, most recently serving as vice president (2014-15) and treasurer (2013-14). He was named Volunteer of the Year for 2014.

“It's an honor to be asked to serve as president and a joy to work with such a talented and dedicated group of volunteers, directors and staff,” LaBrie said. “There is so much good work to be done, and I'm looking forward to the year ahead.”

Taitt, vice president of commercial properties at The Towbes Group, has served on the DBS board for 19 years, most recently as treasurer.

Jordan has been a director on the board since 2010, serving as secretary (2014-15) and chairing the Government Relations and Executive Search committees.

A director since 2004, Stout also currently serves as chair of the DSB Safety Committee.

The board also voted to add three new directors: Gregory Morrison of Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP; Tracy Pfautch of Pacific Western Bank; and Michal Wiesbrock, director of development for the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

These new directors join a returning board totaling 35, providing leadership year-around for Downtown Santa Barbara.

In addition to announcing its new directors, Downtown Santa Barbara will host Michael Rosenfeld at its Annual Awards Breakfast Thursday, March 10, 2016, at historic El Paseo Restaurant, located at 813 Anacapa.

The event will also include the presentation of the 2015 Volunteer of the Year Award, the Harriet Miller Youth Leadership Scholarship Award, the 2015 Citizen of the Year Award and a new award: Downtown Business Champion of the Year.

For more information, visit www.DowntownSB.org.

Kate Schwab is the marketing and communications director at Downtown Santa Barbara.

 

