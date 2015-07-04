Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 5:59 pm | A Few Clouds 65º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Advice

Overnight Fire Causes $150,000 in Damage at Downtown Santa Barbara Stores

Blaze traced to storage shed behind Namaste and Rooms & Garden in 900 block of State Street

Aggressive action by Santa Barbara firefighters is credited with limiting the spread of flames from a structure fire that broke out early Saturday in the 900 block of State Street downtown.
Aggressive action by Santa Barbara firefighters is credited with limiting the spread of flames from a structure fire that broke out early Saturday in the 900 block of State Street downtown. (Urban Hikers photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | July 4, 2015 | 9:51 a.m.

[Scroll down to see video of the fire]

Aggressive action by firefighters early Saturday helped keep a downtown Santa Barbara structure fire from becoming a major conflagration.

Crews were called out at about 1 a.m., and upon arrival found heavy smoke and embers coming from the roof of a building in the 900 block of State Street, Santa Barbara Fire Battalion Chief Mike De Ponce.

He said the blaze began in a storage area in a courtyard behind the building, and firefighters pulled hose lines through adjacent stores at 922 and 924 State Street to quickly attack the fire.

Namaste, a clothing store, is at 922 State St. and Rooms & Gardens, a furnishing business, is at 924.

Flames had begun extending into second-floor offices above the stores, but crews were able to keep them from the attic and roof areas, heading off what could have become a major fire.

“Had it continued into that space, it really would have done some significant damage to that building,” De Ponce said.

He said the storage space, which was destroyed, was filled with clothing and other items that were very flammable.

Firefighters hose down the rear of a building in the 900 block of State Street after a fire broke out early Saturday in downtown Santa Barbara. (Urban Hikers photo)
Firefighters hose down the rear of a building in the 900 block of State Street after a fire broke out early Saturday in downtown Santa Barbara. (Urban Hikers photo)

Damage to the structure and contents was estimated at $150,000.

The building was unoccupied at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

Cause of the fire remained under investigation Saturday, De Ponce said.

There were reports of fireworks in the area shortly before the blaze, De Ponce said, but investigators think witnesses may actually have been seeing embers from the fire.

Electricity was shut off to several buildings in the area, and Southern California Edison crews were on the scene Saturday morning, working to restore power.

Traffic on State and Carrillo streets was restricted due to fire and utility vehicles, but De Ponce said crews hoped to be out of the way before the start of the Spirit of ’76 Parade, scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. and run from Micheltorena Street down State Street to Cota Street.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

(Noozhawk video)

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 