Overnight Fire Causes $150,000 in Damage at Downtown Santa Barbara Stores

Blaze traced to storage shed behind Namaste and Rooms & Garden in 900 block of State Street

[Scroll down to see video of the fire]

Aggressive action by firefighters early Saturday helped keep a downtown Santa Barbara structure fire from becoming a major conflagration.

Crews were called out at about 1 a.m., and upon arrival found heavy smoke and embers coming from the roof of a building in the 900 block of State Street, Santa Barbara Fire Battalion Chief Mike De Ponce.

He said the blaze began in a storage area in a courtyard behind the building, and firefighters pulled hose lines through adjacent stores at 922 and 924 State Street to quickly attack the fire.

Namaste, a clothing store, is at 922 State St. and Rooms & Gardens, a furnishing business, is at 924.

Flames had begun extending into second-floor offices above the stores, but crews were able to keep them from the attic and roof areas, heading off what could have become a major fire.

“Had it continued into that space, it really would have done some significant damage to that building,” De Ponce said.

He said the storage space, which was destroyed, was filled with clothing and other items that were very flammable.

Damage to the structure and contents was estimated at $150,000.

The building was unoccupied at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

Cause of the fire remained under investigation Saturday, De Ponce said.

There were reports of fireworks in the area shortly before the blaze, De Ponce said, but investigators think witnesses may actually have been seeing embers from the fire.

Electricity was shut off to several buildings in the area, and Southern California Edison crews were on the scene Saturday morning, working to restore power.

Traffic on State and Carrillo streets was restricted due to fire and utility vehicles, but De Ponce said crews hoped to be out of the way before the start of the Spirit of ’76 Parade, scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. and run from Micheltorena Street down State Street to Cota Street.

(Noozhawk video)