Downtown Santa Barbara Promotes Shopping Locally

Businesses open and dressed up for holidays despite Thomas Fire

While many businesses downtown have had to close temporarily due to the Thomas Fire, the majority have reopened their doors, signaling Downtown Santa Barbara is open for business.

With the recovery and support of the downtown businesses a top priority, Downtown Santa Barbara is reminding the community it is important to shop locally during the holiday season and beyond.

Downtown Santa Barbara welcomes the community back to the downtown corridor for events and promotions such as:

» 2½ hours of free parking in any city parking lot or garage through Dec. 25.

» Families can visit Santa at Paseo Nuevo now through Christmas Eve in ste. 203, next to See's Candies.

» MOXI, the Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation is expected to reopen to the public Saturday, Dec. 16.

» Downtown Santa Barbara’s Holiday Window Decor Contest begins Dec. 19. Local businesses have transformed their windows, storefronts and rooftops into magical displays for the community to enjoy

Some businesses have announced special offers, value-added promotions, and Thomas Fire relief effort donation opportunities; see below:

33 Jewels at El Paseo serving hot mulled cider and truffles in store.

Ace Rivington donating 20 percent of sales to Direct Relief’s Thomas Fire relief efforts.

Brasil Arts Café offering a buy one beer, wine or cocktail, get one free discount through Dec. 17.

Casa Blanca offering discounted drinks and appetizer specials.

Coast 2 Coast Collection offering complimentary gift wrapping on all purchases.

DIANI and DIANI Living donating 10 percent of sales to Red Cross.

FisHouse offering daily deals on social media.

Fuzion Gallery & Boutique offering discounts on online orders.

The Grapeseed Co. offering free samples of coconut cream lip polish.

Indian Pottery Outlet offering 15 percent off.

LF Store offering $25 off denim with donation of gently used denim in store.

Marcel Hemp offering complementary photos with Santa.

Paradise Found offering complimentary gift wrapping and tea while you browse.

Peanuts Maternity & Kids offering 20 percent off all holiday items, PJs, stockings, ornaments, stuffed animals, and free reusable tote with purchase, while supplies last.

Saks Off5th offering an additional 50 percent off all red tag clearance items.

Santa Barbara Shellfish Company is offering daily deals on social media.

Savoy Cafe and Deli offering 15 percent off all gift cards through Dec. 23.

Vans spend $65 in store, get a $25 coupon to come back and shop, valid Dec. 28 through Jan. 15.

Villa Wine Bar and Kitchen offering daily happy hour until 6 p.m.

For more information about open stores and promotions during the holidays, visit DowntownSB.org/events/open-for-business or contact Jenna Raimist, marketing and events coordinator, at [email protected]

— Jennifer Zacharias for Downtown Santa Barbara.