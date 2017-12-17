Monday, April 16 , 2018, 8:13 am | Partly Cloudy 56º

 
 
 
 

Business

Downtown Santa Barbara Promotes Shopping Locally

Businesses open and dressed up for holidays despite Thomas Fire

Downtown Santa Barbara ready for holiday shoppers. Click to view larger
Downtown Santa Barbara ready for holiday shoppers. (Downtown Santa Barbara)
By Jennifer Zacharias for Downtown Santa Barbara | December 17, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

While many businesses downtown have had to close temporarily due to the Thomas Fire, the majority have reopened their doors, signaling Downtown Santa Barbara is open for business.

With the recovery and support of the downtown businesses a top priority, Downtown Santa Barbara is reminding the community it is important to shop locally during the holiday season and beyond.

Downtown Santa Barbara welcomes the community back to the downtown corridor for events and promotions such as:

» 2½ hours of free parking in any city parking lot or garage through Dec. 25.

» Families can visit Santa at Paseo Nuevo now through Christmas Eve in ste. 203, next to See's Candies.

» MOXI, the Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation is expected to reopen to the public Saturday, Dec. 16.

» Downtown Santa Barbara’s Holiday Window Decor Contest begins Dec. 19. Local businesses have transformed their windows, storefronts and rooftops into magical displays for the community to enjoy

Some businesses have announced special offers, value-added promotions, and Thomas Fire relief effort donation opportunities; see below:

33 Jewels at El Paseo serving hot mulled cider and truffles in store.
Ace Rivington donating 20 percent of sales to Direct Relief’s Thomas Fire relief efforts.
Brasil Arts Café offering a buy one beer, wine or cocktail, get one free discount through Dec. 17.
Casa Blanca offering discounted drinks and appetizer specials.
Coast 2 Coast Collection offering complimentary gift wrapping on all purchases.
DIANI and DIANI Living donating 10 percent of sales to Red Cross.
FisHouse offering daily deals on social media.
Fuzion Gallery & Boutique offering discounts on online orders.
The Grapeseed Co. offering free samples of coconut cream lip polish.
Indian Pottery Outlet offering 15 percent off.
LF Store offering $25 off denim with donation of gently used denim in store.
Marcel Hemp offering complementary photos with Santa.
Paradise Found offering complimentary gift wrapping and tea while you browse.
Peanuts Maternity & Kids offering 20 percent off all holiday items, PJs, stockings, ornaments, stuffed animals, and free reusable tote with purchase, while supplies last.
Saks Off5th offering an additional 50 percent off all red tag clearance items.
Santa Barbara Shellfish Company is offering daily deals on social media.
Savoy Cafe and Deli offering 15 percent off all gift cards through Dec. 23.
Vans spend $65 in store, get a $25 coupon to come back and shop, valid Dec. 28 through Jan. 15.
Villa Wine Bar and Kitchen offering daily happy hour until 6 p.m.

For more information about open stores and promotions during the holidays, visit DowntownSB.org/events/open-for-business or contact Jenna Raimist, marketing and events coordinator, at [email protected]

— Jennifer Zacharias for Downtown Santa Barbara.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Dianne and Brianna Johnson
Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 