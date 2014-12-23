Downtown Santa Barbara Names Winners of Holiday Window Décor Contest

'Twas a week before Christmas and all along the street, the shop windows were all decorated — oh, what a treat!

Downtown Santa Barbara staff strolled along State Street to judge the Holiday Window Décor Contest last week. Here are the results, along with a hearty congratulations to the winners:

» 2014 Award of Excellence — Spanish Garden Inn

» Best Holiday Spirit Award — Renaissance Fine Consignment

» Most Traditional Award — K Frank

» Most Festive Award — 33 Jewels

» Best Vintage Holiday — Rocket Fizz

» Most Whimsical Award — Palace Grill

» Honorable Mention — Socorro

The handmade tree topper, fireplace wreath and ornaments, using orchids and origami, made Spanish Garden Inn (915 Garden St.) the hands-down favorite. Renaissance Fine Consignment’s (1118 State St.) windows and tree of huge elves working diligently on holiday projects truly puts the viewer in the holiday spirit.

Simple yet lovely – the red and gold decked tree tucked in the corner of K Frank (1023 State) along with boughs and lights along the adobe ceiling, clinched the Most Traditional award. Window shoppers peering into 33 Jewels (814 State St.) found intricately cut butterflies flitting among the jewelry and even into the shape of a beautiful white tree. Candy is dandy and when a tree is decorated with vintage candy, you’ve got a winner.

And putting a Rudolph nose on Marilyn Monroe clinched the Vintage award for Rocket Fizz (1021 State St.). With hand-painted windows depicting that old Cajun tradition of alligators pulling Santa and wait staff in a motorboat, Palace Grill (8 E. Cota St.) easily nabbed the Whimsical award. Socorro (1106 State St.), with its snow-crusted windows, adorned palm tree and huge snowflakes, warmed the hearts of the judges enough for an Honorable Mention award.

Downtown Santa Barbara serves as the champion and advocate for the merchants and property owners of the downtown district in Santa Barbara, with more than 1,400 members. The Downtown Organization represents a vibrant, authentic downtown core that celebrates itself as an urban community and an internationally known destination. It also manages the Downtown Santa Barbara Business Improvement District, providing enhanced services to make downtown Santa Barbara a cleaner, safer and more vibrant place for visitors, investors and residents.

Programs, activities and events sponsored by Downtown Santa Barbara include the Downtown Holiday Parade, the Downtown Art & Wine Tour, the decorative State Street Flag Program, 1st Thursday and 1st Thursday: After Hours, Downtown Trick-or-Treat and Film Feast. Like us on Facebook (Downtown Santa Barbara), follow us on Twitter (@SBDowntown) for the latest info on events, promotions and downtown information.

— Kate Schwab is the marketing director for Downtown Santa Barbara.