Downtown Santa Barbara Parking Free Period Doubled Until Dec. 25

As crews tirelessly battle the fire, the Santa Barbara holiday spirit will not be extinguished.

With just over one week left for Christmas shopping, come downtown to support your local businesses.

Ash continues to be removed off the street, sidewalk, and parking facilities. Stores have re-opened.

Starting Friday, Dec. 15, through Monday, Dec. 25, customers can enjoy double the free period (2.5 hours parking free) in the downtown lots and garages.

Many stores are donating portions of proceeds to various organizations meeting the needs of people impacted by and serving to fight the fire.

“We are excited to share that many of our Downtown Santa Barbara restaurants, shops, spas, and tasting rooms are open and ready to welcome people this weekend,” said Kate Schwab of Downtown Santa Barbara.

Look for Santa Claus at the Paseo Nuevo now located indoors next to See’s Candy. (http://paseonuevoshopping.com)

Help keep Santa Barbara strong. Show your support and Santa Barbara spirit with a Downtown experience this weekend.