Downtown Santa Barbara Presenting ‘Blues Cruise BBQ’ to Benefit Holiday Parade

The Santa Barbara Downtown Organization Inc. (dba Downtown Santa Barbara) will present a new community event to kick off the summer season called the Blues Cruise BBQ on Saturday, May 16.

The event will take place in conjunction with the State Street Nationals Car Show and will feature BBQ plate dinners, live music featuring Blues Hall of Fame band Lookin’ for Trouble, and family entertainment.

Festivities kick off at 5 p.m. and continue until 10 p.m. Net proceeds will serve as a fundraiser for Downtown Santa Barbara and will benefit the ever popular Downtown Holiday Parade.

“We are thrilled to present this new signature event in Downtown Santa Barbara” DSB Executive Director Maggie Campbell said. “It will be a great opportunity for families to come together to enjoy awesome food and music, and to support a great cause. Every BBQ dinner ticket sold helps us keep the Holiday Parade entry fees down for our community.”

Barbecue plate dinners feature Santa Maria style tri-tip and chicken BBQ with food sales and family entertainment beginning at 5 p.m. Antique and classic cars will cruise up State Street and park around the loop at De la Guerra Plaza beginning at 6 p.m., to allow up close viewing.

Beginning at 7 p.m., Lookin’ for Trouble takes the stage to bring the blues to Casa de la Guerra, with beer and wine sales inside until 10 p.m. Lookin’ for Trouble is made up of four talented musicians doing their own fresh take on the blues genre reminiscent of your favorite blues, soul and rockabilly tunes. With tight performances and energetic sets, this blues band is playing to packed houses all over Los Angeles. Attendees will have the opportunity to bid in a live auction for “An Evening with Miss Aretha Franklin at the Santa Barbara Bowl,” along with a few other special downtown experiences to be auctioned off by the evening’s host/emcee, Downtown’s Citizen of the Year, John Palminteri.

The Blues Cruise BBQ is presented by Downtown Santa Barbara in cooperation with State Street Nationals, Santa Barbara’s only Premier Car Show, featuring hundreds of antique and classic cars scheduled to fill ten blocks of State Street from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 17.

Early bird and group tickets for the Blues Cruise BBQ on Saturday, May 16 can be purchased in advance, $15 for adults and $10 for kids, by clicking here or by calling 805.962.2098. Beginning May 1, ticket prices go up to $18 for adults and $12 for kids. Tickets at the event will be $20 for adults and $14 for kids.

— Kate Schwab is the marketing director for the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization.