Monday, April 30 , 2018, 1:45 pm | Partly Cloudy 62º

 
 
 
 

Downtown Santa Barbara Presenting ‘Blues Cruise BBQ’ to Benefit Holiday Parade

By Kate Schwab for the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization | April 14, 2015 | 4:49 p.m.

Trouble Band
The Lookin' for Trouble band will perform May 16 at the Blues Cruise BBQ.

The Santa Barbara Downtown Organization Inc. (dba Downtown Santa Barbara) will present a new community event to kick off the summer season called the Blues Cruise BBQ on Saturday, May 16.

The event will take place in conjunction with the State Street Nationals Car Show and will feature BBQ plate dinners, live music featuring Blues Hall of Fame band Lookin’ for Trouble, and family entertainment.

Festivities kick off at 5 p.m. and continue until 10 p.m. Net proceeds will serve as a fundraiser for Downtown Santa Barbara and will benefit the ever popular Downtown Holiday Parade.

“We are thrilled to present this new signature event in Downtown Santa Barbara” DSB Executive Director Maggie Campbell said. “It will be a great opportunity for families to come together to enjoy awesome food and music, and to support a great cause. Every BBQ dinner ticket sold helps us keep the Holiday Parade entry fees down for our community.”

Barbecue plate dinners feature Santa Maria style tri-tip and chicken BBQ with food sales and family entertainment beginning at 5 p.m. Antique and classic cars will cruise up State Street and park around the loop at De la Guerra Plaza beginning at 6 p.m., to allow up close viewing.

Beginning at 7 p.m., Lookin’ for Trouble takes the stage to bring the blues to Casa de la Guerra, with beer and wine sales inside until 10 p.m. Lookin’ for Trouble is made up of four talented musicians doing their own fresh take on the blues genre reminiscent of your favorite blues, soul and rockabilly tunes. With tight performances and energetic sets, this blues band is playing to packed houses all over Los Angeles. Attendees will have the opportunity to bid in a live auction for “An Evening with Miss Aretha Franklin at the Santa Barbara Bowl,” along with a few other special downtown experiences to be auctioned off by the evening’s host/emcee, Downtown’s Citizen of the Year, John Palminteri.

The Blues Cruise BBQ is presented by Downtown Santa Barbara in cooperation with State Street Nationals, Santa Barbara’s only Premier Car Show, featuring hundreds of antique and classic cars scheduled to fill ten blocks of State Street from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 17.

Early bird and group tickets for the Blues Cruise BBQ on Saturday, May 16 can be purchased in advance, $15 for adults and $10 for kids, by clicking here or by calling 805.962.2098. Beginning May 1, ticket prices go up to $18 for adults and $12 for kids. Tickets at the event will be $20 for adults and $14 for kids.

— Kate Schwab is the marketing director for the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 