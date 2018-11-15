Downtown Santa Barbara Presents Small Business Saturday

Downtown Santa Barbara, as a Neighborhood Champion, has hosted Small Business Saturday in support of local businesses for the past five years.

This year, Small Business Saturday, on Nov. 24, is sponsored by Montecito Bank & Trust, the city of Santa Barbara and the city Parks & Recreation Department.

“We’re going big this year,” said Erik Krueger, DSB business manager. “We want our downtown businesses to participate in as many ways as possible.”

On Small Business Saturday, Downtown Santa Barbara will take over Storke Placita, 700 State St., 10 a.m.-4 p.m., with tented tables representing each downtown block, along with side streets.

“We’re asking businesses to fill their block’s table,” said Krueger. “Stores, restaurants, galleries, all businesses are encouraged to supply any kind of marketing collateral they have — coupons, mini-menus, brochures, fliers, two-forone1 offers – to display on the tables.”

Along with marketing pieces, businesses are invited to send over a staff member to chat with downtown visitors.

Small Business Saturday shoppers will find games to enhance their downtown experience, including Cornhole, Downtown Trivia and DSBingo, along with Spin the Wheel to win prizes, all donated by businesses.

Also new this year for downtown restaurants’ participation: Sampling State. At 11 a.m., restaurateurs are encouraged to step outside with samples of their fare, so shoppers can try their treats.

“Our goal with Sampling State is that restaurant doors will swing open at the same time, offering small bites from their great menus,” Kreuger said.

To put shoppers in the holiday mood, Holiday Horns will perform tunes of the season, noon-2 p.m. on Marshalls’ patio, 900 State St. Shoppers will also find a free giftwrapping station there, noon-3 p.m.; tips will be donated to People’s Self-Help Housing.

“This holiday more than ever, we’re inviting Santa Barbara residents downtown to support all our great local businesses, win a prize or two, enjoy some music and tastings. It’s a fabulous way to kick off the 2018 Holiday shopping season,” said Kate Schwab, DSB marketing/communications director.

For Small Business Saturday business participation, contact Erik Krueger, [email protected], or 805-962-2098, ext. 800.

— Kate Schwab for Downtown Santa Barbara.