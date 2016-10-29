Downtown Santa Barbara Recognizes Businesses for Spooktacular Decor

On a rainy-ish October evening, members of Downtown Santa Barbara’s Décor Committee judged two dozen businesses participating in the annual Halloween Window Décor Contest.

With a wealth of horror from which to choose, the committee fought to narrow the field to the top three locations, adding categories to showcase the amazingly terrifying window displays on, and off, State Street:

1st place: The Santa Barbara Public Library, 40 E. Anapamu St.: With stacks of horror novels as inspiration, the library staff plucked Edgar Allen Poe out of obscurity, turning a corner of the lobby into somewhat of an homage with a beating tell-tale heart, rats, a steaming cauldron and a spooky candelabra.

All of that is watched over by a hovering sorcerer’s apprentice — aka librarian.

2nd place: Fine Fabrics, 1307 State St. “She craved the type of passion that even brought the devil down to his knees,” and that is but one of the dire warnings – paired with stunning couture fashion ensembles. A mermaid, Vincent Price, a black widow spider — see for yourself.

3rd place: Wolf’s Head, 432 State St.: Attend the tale of Sweeney Todd, the Demon Barber of State Street – if you dare.

Best Overall Halloween Experience: Wildcat Lounge, 15 W. Ortega St. — one word: clowns. Lots of clowns. And eerie snapshots of macabre children. And ghouls, all over the walls. And scariest yet: political and social commentary in the window.

Best Off-State Street Décor: Pacific Western Bank, 30 E. Figueroa St. If there’s something strange in the neighborhood, who ya gonna call? The bank added a back-lit cityscape, with looming — and handmade — Slimer and the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man. Yes, even green slime.

Best Use of Materials: Blush, 630 State St.: Sheer volumes of gauze in the window slowly reveal a ghostly head. And not just the window, the Ghost Lady takes over an entire table.

Best Restaurant Décor: Opal Restaurant and Bar, 1325 State St.: A class act all the way — except for those crows, waiting to swoop down upon unsuspecting diners.

Ghost Award: Baja Sharkeez, 525 State St.: This award is presented to a business that slips under the door (like a ghost) by not officially signing up for the contest, but the judges were drawn in by the costumed staff and ghostly, skeletal décor.

“They may not all win awards, but they are all worthy of a look-see,” said Maggie Campbell, DSB Executive Director. “It was awesome to see more – and many first-time – participants than last year. The skill and hard work and of our Downtown merchants raised the bar in the décor category and the gauntlet has been thrown for the Holiday Window Décor contest!”

Many businesses decorated in anticipation of Downtown Halloween Trick-or-Treat from 3-6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, welcoming hundreds of costumed children with treats, stickers, coupons or other goodies.

Children must be in costumes, goodie bag in hand, to haunt more than 80 participating businesses — from Micheltorena to Gutierrez streets and along the side streets — that display a “Trick-or-Treat HERE” sign with a batch of Halloween balloons.

The Downtown Santa Barbara Window Display Contest and Downtown Halloween Trick-or-Treat are sponsored by Downtown Santa Barbara and are free to the community and participating businesses. For more information, call 962-2098 ext. 800 or visit www.DowntownSB.org.

— Kate Schwab for Downtown Santa Barbara.