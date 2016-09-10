Downtown Santa Barbara Receives Award for State Street Flag Program

During its 62nd Annual Conference and Tradeshow in Atlanta this week, the International Downtown Association recognized the City of Santa Barbara and Downtown Santa Barbara with a Certificate of Merit award for its work and initiatives related to the State Street Flag Program.

The program, a weekly installation of flags supporting various local nonprofits, was among 11 qualified entries in the category of Public Space.

This category recognizes capital improvements that enhanced the urban design, physical function, or economic viability of downtown and the community.

“It's great for Santa Barbara to be recognized for a best practice in downtown revitalization and management,” said Maggie Campbell, Executive Director of Downtown Santa Barbara.

"We also appreciate our flag participant non-profits – this program would not exist without their strong support, creativity and partnership."

According to Mayor Helene Schneider, “I’m pleased that the City’s historic partnership with Downtown Santa Barbara has received an award for creating a vibrant downtown area. The flags beautify State Street and promote the excellent work of local non-profit organizations.”

“Downtown Santa Barbara’s project received the IDA Certificate of Merit for conducting best practice work in our industry of urban place management,” said David Downey, IDA President and CEO.

“The State Street Flag Program is a shining example of excellent downtown management delivering real value to the city.”

Since 1977, this "moveable sculpture" of colorful fluttering flags of the State Street Flag Program has celebrated Downtown's major festivals, cultural attractions and local non-profits with weekly installations.

Running the full length of downtown State Street, the flags have become a diverse and beloved part of Downtown, highly anticipated each week by residents and visitors alike.

Washington, D.C.-based IDA is the premier organization for urban place professionals who are shaping and activating dynamic city center districts.

Downtown Santa Barbara is the urban place management organization representing the interests of property owners in Santa Barbara and is a member of IDA.

The Downtown Organization of Santa Barbara, Inc. is dedicated to the promotion and enhancement of the business, cultural, community and environmental vitality of Downtown Santa Barbara for the benefit of its members, Santa Barbara residents and visitors.

​​​​DSB was first incorporated in 1967, and in 2017 will celebrate a half a century of leading change, organizing community and building the brand of Downtown Santa Barbara with a 50th Anniversary Gala.

This non-profit membership organization has served as the collective voice for Downtown Santa Barbara for more than 50 years.​​​​

About IDA



The International Downtown Association is the premier organization for urban place professionals who are shaping and activating dynamic city center districts.

Our members are city builders and downtown champions who bring urban centers to life, bridging the gap between the public and private sectors.

We represent an industry of more than 2,500 place management organizations, employing 100,000 people throughout North America and growing rapidly around the world.

Founded in 1954, IDA is a resource center for ideas and innovative best practices in urban place management.

For more information, visit downtown.org or follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

– Kate Schwab represents Downtown Santa Barbara.