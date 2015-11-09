Downtown Santa Barbara Reveals Grand Marshal of 63rd Annual Holiday Parade

Advice

Witness the marvel of the holidays as the 63rd Annual Downtown Santa Barbara Holiday Parade presented by Consumer Fire Products, Inc. arrives on State Street to entertain and amaze children, families and the true believers.

With step-off at 6:30 p.m. sharp Friday, Dec. 4, 2015, the much anticipated Holiday Parade will once again delight more than 65,000 spectators with giant balloons, magnificent marching bands, fabulous floats, spectacular performance groups, the Holiday Prince and Fairy and the most anticipated appearance of the season: Santa Claus.

This year’s theme, “World A’Glow,” is sure to bring out the creativity of all participating groups, vying for coveted trophies and that ultimate ooh-and-ahh factor from the crowds lining State Street.

Consumer Fire Products, Inc. returns as Presenting Sponsor, with Downtown Santa Barbara once again producing the 80+ entry, uniquely nighttime parade.

As the official sponsor of the Downtown Christmas Tree for a second year, Consumer Fire Products plans to deliver the 45-foot Christmas tree the week of Thanksgiving, to the State and Victoria location.

Downtown Santa Barbara Executive Director Maggie Campbell is especially thrilled to announce this year’s very special Grand Marshal.

“We are so excited to host a star of all seven Star Wars films, R2D2, in his first appearance in Santa Barbara," she said. "Taking a break from fighting the Imperial forces in a galaxy far, far away, this beloved droid matches our 'world' theme.”

In keeping with traditions of the past, Santa still reigns over the entire celebration and will make his appearance at the end of the parade in a huge float for an unforgettable grand finale.

The public can also join Santa prior to the parade as he greets families in Paseo Nuevo Center Court for "Photos with Santa,” from 4–5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4.

Downtown Santa Barbara would like to thank Presenting Sponsor, Consumer Fire Products, Inc.; Float Sponsors: Montecito Bank & Trust, The Towbes Group and MarBorg Industries; Grand Marshal Sponsor: Paseo Nuevo Shops & Restaurants; Balloon Sponsors: The Bank of Santa Barbara, Canary Hotel, Metropolitan Theatres, the Santa Barbara International Film Festival and Sonos, Inc.

Additional sponsors include Hotel Santa Barbara, Southern California Edison and Union Bank; and Media Sponsors include CASA Magazine and the Santa Barbara Independent.

The parade is free, stepping off promptly at 6:30 pm on State Street at Sola Street and concluding at Cota Street.

For more information, contact Downtown Santa Barbara at 805.962.2098 x804 or visit www.DowntownSB.org.

— Kate Schwab is the marketing and communications director for Downtown Santa Barbara.