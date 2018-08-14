Wednesday, August 15 , 2018, 12:04 am | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Ideas to Fix State Street Drive Residents to Santa Barbara City Council Meeting

After hearing scores of suggestions, City Council decides to hire a consultant and form a subcommittee to decide next steps for revitalizing the downtown core

Dave Lombardi, interim executive director for Downtown Santa Barbara, speaks to the City Council at Tuesday’s meeting on State Street revitalization efforts. Click to view larger
Dave Lombardi, interim executive director for Downtown Santa Barbara, speaks to the City Council at Tuesday’s meeting on State Street revitalization efforts.  (Giana Magnoli / Noozhawk photo)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | August 14, 2018 | 9:37 p.m.

People jumped at the chance to give the Santa Barbara City Council direct feedback on the issue of revitalizing the downtown core, and in addition to dozens of them speaking during Tuesday’s meeting, a large group of stakeholders submitted a list of recommended actions to the city.

With scores of suggestions, the City Council ultimately decided to hire a consultant to sort through them and form a subcommittee to oversee that.

The consultant will work on a strategic plan with a short-term focus, and prioritize the items recommended Tuesday as well as from input over the last 18 months, City Administrator Paul Casey said.

The economic vitality of State Street has been a topic of conversation for years, and it drove a standing-room-only crowd to City Hall Tuesday after Mayor Cathy Murillo and Councilman Randy Rowse put the city’s revitalization efforts on the agenda.

Nina Johnson, senior assistant to Casey, started off the meeting by presenting a list of all the active projects by the city and other organizations that focus on downtown, especially State Street.

The goal is a vibrant downtown corridor that keeps people engaged for 14 blocks, she said, and to “get back on track, and get the magic back on State Street.”

Members of the City Council and the public voiced support for many of the items on the list – such as helping property owners and businesses hook up to create temporary pop-up stores in vacant spots – which are mostly already underway or in planning.

Johnson also noted the city is working with Downtown Santa Barbara to reboot First Thursday events, and bring “fresh life into what we’ve been doing for so many years.” And the city is considering some test weekends to try out new ideas, such as street closures for events.

Dave Lombardi, the acting head of Downtown Santa Barbara, said the city is going through a renaissance, and a public-private partnership between the city and business organizations is the way to move forward.

Councilman Randy Rowse and Mayor Cathy Murillo, center, put the issue of downtown Santa Barbara economic vitality on Tuesday’s agenda. The City Council decided to hire a consultant to sort through ideas for revitalizing State Street. Click to view larger
Councilman Randy Rowse and Mayor Cathy Murillo, center, put the issue of downtown Santa Barbara economic vitality on Tuesday’s agenda. The City Council decided to hire a consultant to sort through ideas for revitalizing State Street. (Giana Magnoli / Noozhawk photo)

Council members said they want to get momentum on some fixes, and some voiced support for issues suggested by the public, including more downtown events, more housing downtown, closing down blocks of State Street temporarily or permanently to create a pedestrian mall, hiring an economic development director, and reviewing its own planning and permitting process.

Related to that, Community Development Department Director George Buell said staff can look at the recommendations to expedite permitting, and report to the new subcommittee, which includes Murillo, Rowse and Councilman Eric Friedman.

A majority of the speakers at Tuesday’s meeting complained about the arduous process to open a business, make tenant improvements, or otherwise go through the city permitting process.

“It’s a horrible process,” said Bob Stout, who owns the Wildcat Lounge and Little Kitchen.

He suggested that the city add the 10 recommendations from the task force list to the efforts on its list of revitalization efforts.

“I don’t think State Street is broken but I think it’s damaged,” he said.

Representatives of Downtown Santa Barbara, the Chamber of the Santa Barbara Region and other organizations speak at Tuesday’s standing-room-only City Council meeting. Click to view larger
Representatives of Downtown Santa Barbara, the Chamber of the Santa Barbara Region and other organizations speak at Tuesday’s standing-room-only City Council meeting. (Giana Magnoli / Noozhawk photo)

Former mayor and councilman Hal Conklin said “downtown was pronounced dead” multiple times in the past, but it’s on the right path now – it just needs a comprehensive plan.

The difference between Hearst Castle and the Winchester Mystery House, he posited, is a building designed by a world-class architect (Julia Morgan) versus one built willy-nilly.

As to the delays for permitting, Conklin suggested the city hire an ombudsman to help people through the review process. The city can have high standards and efficiency, he said.

The so-called State Street Task Force formed recently by the World Business Academy submitted a list of 10 recommendations to the City Council Tuesday, and the letter was signed by more than 100 business owners, property owners, and other stakeholders.

“After learning that Downtown Economic Vitality was going to be on your agenda, a large group of community members came together to develop a proposed list of strategies and solutions for your consideration. While this falls far short of a comprehensive strategic plan, we are hopeful our input can be of service in your efforts to revitalize downtown,” the letter says.

There are “so many people who care, as we see today, we just all need to get on the same page,” said Amy Cooper, the owner of Plum Goods and chair of the task force.

The recommendations focus on the city revamping its planning and permitting process for businesses, and bringing more people downtown with events.

The top 10 “revitalization strategies” include:

» The city hiring an economic development consultant to create an economic development plan, and hiring a person to manage implementation of the plan

» The city developing a guide to the permitting and planning process, including timelines. “The current length of time it takes to get projects permitted and businesses open deters desirable operators from choosing to lease in Santa Barbara, and this has a direct impact on vacancy rates and downtown vibrancy,” the group wrote in the letter to the City Council.

» Create consistent oversight for the planning and permitting process, including monthly updates to the City Council. “This will ensure that projects are handled in a timely manner and are not rejected or arbitrarily delayed based on the changing opinions of decision makers rather than agreed upon guidelines,” the letter says.

» Increase the reasons for locals and tourists to come downtown, maybe by allowing food trucks, more live music, and more events

» Allocate more money to mental health services and beds for the homeless and transient populations

» Increase the police presence downtown

» Assign people to design review boards for shorter terms

» Start a dialogue on building more housing downtown

Downtown Santa Barbara is already taking the lead on conducting outreach to property owners, which was one of the recommendations, marketing and communications director Kate Schwab noted.

Scroll down to read a complete list of the recommendations, and the task force’s letter to the City Council.

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Downtown Santa Barbara Revitalization Strategies Task Force 

World Business Academy Letter to Santa Barbara City Council 

People jumped at the chance to give the Santa Barbara City Council direct feedback on the issue of revitalizing the downtown core, and in addition to dozens of them speaking during Tuesday’s meeting, a large group of stakeholders submitted a list of recommended actions to the city.

With scores of suggestions, the City Council ultimately decided to hire a consultant to sort through them and form a subcommittee to oversee that.

The consultant will work on a strategic plan with a short-term focus, and prioritize the items recommended Tuesday as well as from input over the last 18 months, City Administrator Paul Casey said.

The economic vitality of State Street has been a topic of conversation for years, and it drove a standing-room-only crowd to City Hall Tuesday after Mayor Cathy Murillo and Councilman Randy Rowse put the city’s revitalization efforts on the agenda.

Nina Johnson, senior assistant to Casey, started off the meeting by presenting a list of all the active projects by the city and other organizations that focus on downtown, especially State Street.

The goal is a vibrant downtown corridor that keeps people engaged for 14 blocks, she said, and to “get back on track, and get the magic back on State Street.”

Members of the City Council and the public voiced support for many of the items on the list – such as helping property owners and businesses hook up to create temporary pop-up stores in vacant spots – which are mostly already underway or in planning.

Johnson also noted the city is working with Downtown Santa Barbara to reboot First Thursday events, and bring “fresh life into what we’ve been doing for so many years.” And the city is considering some test weekends to try out new ideas, such as street closures for events.

Dave Lombardi, the acting head of Downtown Santa Barbara, said the city is going through a renaissance, and a public-private partnership between the city and business organizations is the way to move forward.

Council members said they want to get momentum on some fixes, and some voiced support for issues suggested by the public, including more downtown events, more housing downtown, closing down blocks of State Street temporarily or permanently to create a pedestrian mall, hiring an economic development director, and reviewing its own planning and permitting process.

Related to that, Community Development Department Director George Buell said staff can look at the recommendations to expedite permitting, and report to the new subcommittee, which includes Murillo, Rowse and Councilman Eric Friedman.

A majority of the speakers at Tuesday’s meeting complained about the arduous process to open a business, make tenant improvements, or otherwise go through the city permitting process.

“It’s a horrible process,” said Bob Stout, who owns the Wildcat Lounge and Little Kitchen.

He suggested that the city add the 10 recommendations from the task force list to the efforts on its list of revitalization efforts.

“I don’t think State Street is broken but I think it’s damaged,” he said.

Former mayor and councilman Hal Conklin said “downtown was pronounced dead” multiple times in the past, but it’s on the right path now – it just needs a comprehensive plan.

The difference between Hearst Castle and the Winchester Mystery House, he posited, is a building designed by a world-class architect (Julia Morgan) versus one built willy-nilly.

As to the delays for permitting, Conklin suggested the city hire an ombudsman to help people through the review process. The city can have high standards and efficiency, he said.

The so-called State Street Task Force formed recently by the World Business Academy submitted a list of 10 recommendations to the City Council Tuesday, and the letter was signed by more than 100 business owners, property owners, and other stakeholders.

“After learning that Downtown Economic Vitality was going to be on your agenda, a large group of community members came together to develop a proposed list of strategies and solutions for your consideration. While this falls far short of a comprehensive strategic plan, we are hopeful our input can be of service in your efforts to revitalize downtown,” the letter says.

There are “so many people who care, as we see today, we just all need to get on the same page,” said Amy Cooper, the owner of Plum Goods and chair of the task force.

The recommendations focus on the city revamping its planning and permitting process for businesses, and bringing more people downtown with events.

The top 10 “revitalization strategies” include:

» The city hiring an economic development consultant to create an economic development plan, and hiring a person to manage implementation of the plan

» The city developing a guide to the permitting and planning process, including timelines. “The current length of time it takes to get projects permitted and businesses open deters desirable operators from choosing to lease in Santa Barbara, and this has a direct impact on vacancy rates and downtown vibrancy,” the group wrote in the letter to the City Council.

» Create consistent oversight for the planning and permitting process, including monthly updates to the City Council. “This will ensure that projects are handled in a timely manner and are not rejected or arbitrarily delayed based on the changing opinions of decision makers rather than agreed upon guidelines,” the letter says.

» Increase the reasons for locals and tourists to come downtown, maybe by allowing food trucks, more live music, and more events

» Allocate more money to mental health services and beds for the homeless and transient populations

» Increase the police presence downtown

» Assign people to design review boards for shorter terms

» Start a dialogue on building more housing downtown

Downtown Santa Barbara is already taking the lead on conducting outreach to property owners, which was one of the recommendations, marketing and communications director Kate Schwab noted.

Scroll down to read a complete list of the recommendations, and the task force’s letter to the City Council.

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Downtown Santa Barbara Revitalization Strategies Task Force by Giana Magnoli on Scribd

World Business Academy Letter to Santa Barbara City Council by Giana Magnoli on Scribd

People jumped at the chance to give the Santa Barbara City Council direct feedback on the issue of revitalizing the downtown core, and in addition to dozens of them speaking during Tuesday’s meeting, a large group of stakeholders submitted a list of recommended actions to the city.

With scores of suggestions, the City Council ultimately decided to hire a consultant to sort through them and form a subcommittee to oversee that.

The consultant will work on a strategic plan with a short-term focus, and prioritize the items recommended Tuesday as well as from input over the last 18 months, City Administrator Paul Casey said.

The economic vitality of State Street has been a topic of conversation for years, and it drove a standing-room-only crowd to City Hall Tuesday after Mayor Cathy Murillo and Councilman Randy Rowse put the city’s revitalization efforts on the agenda.

Nina Johnson, senior assistant to Casey, started off the meeting by presenting a list of all the active projects by the city and other organizations that focus on downtown, especially State Street.

The goal is a vibrant downtown corridor that keeps people engaged for 14 blocks, she said, and to “get back on track, and get the magic back on State Street.”

Members of the City Council and the public voiced support for many of the items on the list – such as helping property owners and businesses hook up to create temporary pop-up stores in vacant spots – which are mostly already underway or in planning.

Johnson also noted the city is working with Downtown Santa Barbara to reboot First Thursday events, and bring “fresh life into what we’ve been doing for so many years.” And the city is considering some test weekends to try out new ideas, such as street closures for events.

Dave Lombardi, the acting head of Downtown Santa Barbara, said the city is going through a renaissance, and a public-private partnership between the city and business organizations is the way to move forward.

Council members said they want to get momentum on some fixes, and some voiced support for issues suggested by the public, including more downtown events, more housing downtown, closing down blocks of State Street temporarily or permanently to create a pedestrian mall, hiring an economic development director, and reviewing its own planning and permitting process.

Related to that, Community Development Department Director George Buell said staff can look at the recommendations to expedite permitting, and report to the new subcommittee, which includes Murillo, Rowse and Councilman Eric Friedman.

A majority of the speakers at Tuesday’s meeting complained about the arduous process to open a business, make tenant improvements, or otherwise go through the city permitting process.

“It’s a horrible process,” said Bob Stout, who owns the Wildcat Lounge and Little Kitchen.

He suggested that the city add the 10 recommendations from the task force list to the efforts on its list of revitalization efforts.

“I don’t think State Street is broken but I think it’s damaged,” he said.

Former mayor and councilman Hal Conklin said “downtown was pronounced dead” multiple times in the past, but it’s on the right path now – it just needs a comprehensive plan.

The difference between Hearst Castle and the Winchester Mystery House, he posited, is a building designed by a world-class architect (Julia Morgan) versus one built willy-nilly.

As to the delays for permitting, Conklin suggested the city hire an ombudsman to help people through the review process. The city can have high standards and efficiency, he said.

The so-called State Street Task Force formed recently by the World Business Academy submitted a list of 10 recommendations to the City Council Tuesday, and the letter was signed by more than 100 business owners, property owners, and other stakeholders.

“After learning that Downtown Economic Vitality was going to be on your agenda, a large group of community members came together to develop a proposed list of strategies and solutions for your consideration. While this falls far short of a comprehensive strategic plan, we are hopeful our input can be of service in your efforts to revitalize downtown,” the letter says.

There are “so many people who care, as we see today, we just all need to get on the same page,” said Amy Cooper, the owner of Plum Goods and chair of the task force.

The recommendations focus on the city revamping its planning and permitting process for businesses, and bringing more people downtown with events.

The top 10 “revitalization strategies” include:

» The city hiring an economic development consultant to create an economic development plan, and hiring a person to manage implementation of the plan

» The city developing a guide to the permitting and planning process, including timelines. “The current length of time it takes to get projects permitted and businesses open deters desirable operators from choosing to lease in Santa Barbara, and this has a direct impact on vacancy rates and downtown vibrancy,” the group wrote in the letter to the City Council.

» Create consistent oversight for the planning and permitting process, including monthly updates to the City Council. “This will ensure that projects are handled in a timely manner and are not rejected or arbitrarily delayed based on the changing opinions of decision makers rather than agreed upon guidelines,” the letter says.

» Increase the reasons for locals and tourists to come downtown, maybe by allowing food trucks, more live music, and more events

» Allocate more money to mental health services and beds for the homeless and transient populations

» Increase the police presence downtown

» Assign people to design review boards for shorter terms

» Start a dialogue on building more housing downtown

Downtown Santa Barbara is already taking the lead on conducting outreach to property owners, which was one of the recommendations, marketing and communications director Kate Schwab noted.

Scroll down to read a complete list of the recommendations, and the task force’s letter to the City Council.

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Downtown Santa Barbara Revitalization Strategies Task Force by Giana Magnoli on Scribd

World Business Academy Letter to Santa Barbara City Council by Giana Magnoli on Scribd

People jumped at the chance to give the Santa Barbara City Council direct feedback on the issue of revitalizing the downtown core, and in addition to dozens of them speaking during Tuesday’s meeting, a large group of stakeholders submitted a list of recommended actions to the city.

With scores of suggestions, the City Council ultimately decided to hire a consultant to sort through them and form a subcommittee to oversee that.

The consultant will work on a strategic plan with a short-term focus, and prioritize the items recommended Tuesday as well as from input over the last 18 months, City Administrator Paul Casey said.

The economic vitality of State Street has been a topic of conversation for years, and it drove a standing-room-only crowd to City Hall Tuesday after Mayor Cathy Murillo and Councilman Randy Rowse put the city’s revitalization efforts on the agenda.

Nina Johnson, senior assistant to Casey, started off the meeting by presenting a list of all the active projects by the city and other organizations that focus on downtown, especially State Street.

The goal is a vibrant downtown corridor that keeps people engaged for 14 blocks, she said, and to “get back on track, and get the magic back on State Street.”

Members of the City Council and the public voiced support for many of the items on the list – such as helping property owners and businesses hook up to create temporary pop-up stores in vacant spots – which are mostly already underway or in planning.

Johnson also noted the city is working with Downtown Santa Barbara to reboot First Thursday events, and bring “fresh life into what we’ve been doing for so many years.” And the city is considering some test weekends to try out new ideas, such as street closures for events.

Dave Lombardi, the acting head of Downtown Santa Barbara, said the city is going through a renaissance, and a public-private partnership between the city and business organizations is the way to move forward.

Council members said they want to get momentum on some fixes, and some voiced support for issues suggested by the public, including more downtown events, more housing downtown, closing down blocks of State Street temporarily or permanently to create a pedestrian mall, hiring an economic development director, and reviewing its own planning and permitting process.

Related to that, Community Development Department Director George Buell said staff can look at the recommendations to expedite permitting, and report to the new subcommittee, which includes Murillo, Rowse and Councilman Eric Friedman.

A majority of the speakers at Tuesday’s meeting complained about the arduous process to open a business, make tenant improvements, or otherwise go through the city permitting process.

“It’s a horrible process,” said Bob Stout, who owns the Wildcat Lounge and Little Kitchen.

He suggested that the city add the 10 recommendations from the task force list to the efforts on its list of revitalization efforts.

“I don’t think State Street is broken but I think it’s damaged,” he said.

Former mayor and councilman Hal Conklin said “downtown was pronounced dead” multiple times in the past, but it’s on the right path now – it just needs a comprehensive plan.

The difference between Hearst Castle and the Winchester Mystery House, he posited, is a building designed by a world-class architect (Julia Morgan) versus one built willy-nilly.

As to the delays for permitting, Conklin suggested the city hire an ombudsman to help people through the review process. The city can have high standards and efficiency, he said.

The so-called State Street Task Force formed recently by the World Business Academy submitted a list of 10 recommendations to the City Council Tuesday, and the letter was signed by more than 100 business owners, property owners, and other stakeholders.

“After learning that Downtown Economic Vitality was going to be on your agenda, a large group of community members came together to develop a proposed list of strategies and solutions for your consideration. While this falls far short of a comprehensive strategic plan, we are hopeful our input can be of service in your efforts to revitalize downtown,” the letter says.

There are “so many people who care, as we see today, we just all need to get on the same page,” said Amy Cooper, the owner of Plum Goods and chair of the task force.

The recommendations focus on the city revamping its planning and permitting process for businesses, and bringing more people downtown with events.

The top 10 “revitalization strategies” include:

» The city hiring an economic development consultant to create an economic development plan, and hiring a person to manage implementation of the plan

» The city developing a guide to the permitting and planning process, including timelines. “The current length of time it takes to get projects permitted and businesses open deters desirable operators from choosing to lease in Santa Barbara, and this has a direct impact on vacancy rates and downtown vibrancy,” the group wrote in the letter to the City Council.

» Create consistent oversight for the planning and permitting process, including monthly updates to the City Council. “This will ensure that projects are handled in a timely manner and are not rejected or arbitrarily delayed based on the changing opinions of decision makers rather than agreed upon guidelines,” the letter says.

» Increase the reasons for locals and tourists to come downtown, maybe by allowing food trucks, more live music, and more events

» Allocate more money to mental health services and beds for the homeless and transient populations

» Increase the police presence downtown

» Assign people to design review boards for shorter terms

» Start a dialogue on building more housing downtown

Downtown Santa Barbara is already taking the lead on conducting outreach to property owners, which was one of the recommendations, marketing and communications director Kate Schwab noted.

Scroll down to read a complete list of the recommendations, and the task force’s letter to the City Council.

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Downtown Santa Barbara Revitalization Strategies Task Force by Giana Magnoli on Scribd

World Business Academy Letter to Santa Barbara City Council by Giana Magnoli on Scribd

People jumped at the chance to give the Santa Barbara City Council direct feedback on the issue of revitalizing the downtown core, and in addition to dozens of them speaking during Tuesday’s meeting, a large group of stakeholders submitted a list of recommended actions to the city.

With scores of suggestions, the City Council ultimately decided to hire a consultant to sort through them and form a subcommittee to oversee that.

The consultant will work on a strategic plan with a short-term focus, and prioritize the items recommended Tuesday as well as from input over the last 18 months, City Administrator Paul Casey said.

The economic vitality of State Street has been a topic of conversation for years, and it drove a standing-room-only crowd to City Hall Tuesday after Mayor Cathy Murillo and Councilman Randy Rowse put the city’s revitalization efforts on the agenda.

Nina Johnson, senior assistant to Casey, started off the meeting by presenting a list of all the active projects by the city and other organizations that focus on downtown, especially State Street.

The goal is a vibrant downtown corridor that keeps people engaged for 14 blocks, she said, and to “get back on track, and get the magic back on State Street.”

Members of the City Council and the public voiced support for many of the items on the list – such as helping property owners and businesses hook up to create temporary pop-up stores in vacant spots – which are mostly already underway or in planning.

Johnson also noted the city is working with Downtown Santa Barbara to reboot First Thursday events, and bring “fresh life into what we’ve been doing for so many years.” And the city is considering some test weekends to try out new ideas, such as street closures for events.

Dave Lombardi, the acting head of Downtown Santa Barbara, said the city is going through a renaissance, and a public-private partnership between the city and business organizations is the way to move forward.

Council members said they want to get momentum on some fixes, and some voiced support for issues suggested by the public, including more downtown events, more housing downtown, closing down blocks of State Street temporarily or permanently to create a pedestrian mall, hiring an economic development director, and reviewing its own planning and permitting process.

Related to that, Community Development Department Director George Buell said staff can look at the recommendations to expedite permitting, and report to the new subcommittee, which includes Murillo, Rowse and Councilman Eric Friedman.

A majority of the speakers at Tuesday’s meeting complained about the arduous process to open a business, make tenant improvements, or otherwise go through the city permitting process.

“It’s a horrible process,” said Bob Stout, who owns the Wildcat Lounge and Little Kitchen.

He suggested that the city add the 10 recommendations from the task force list to the efforts on its list of revitalization efforts.

“I don’t think State Street is broken but I think it’s damaged,” he said.

Former mayor and councilman Hal Conklin said “downtown was pronounced dead” multiple times in the past, but it’s on the right path now – it just needs a comprehensive plan.

The difference between Hearst Castle and the Winchester Mystery House, he posited, is a building designed by a world-class architect (Julia Morgan) versus one built willy-nilly.

As to the delays for permitting, Conklin suggested the city hire an ombudsman to help people through the review process. The city can have high standards and efficiency, he said.

The so-called State Street Task Force formed recently by the World Business Academy submitted a list of 10 recommendations to the City Council Tuesday, and the letter was signed by more than 100 business owners, property owners, and other stakeholders.

“After learning that Downtown Economic Vitality was going to be on your agenda, a large group of community members came together to develop a proposed list of strategies and solutions for your consideration. While this falls far short of a comprehensive strategic plan, we are hopeful our input can be of service in your efforts to revitalize downtown,” the letter says.

There are “so many people who care, as we see today, we just all need to get on the same page,” said Amy Cooper, the owner of Plum Goods and chair of the task force.

The recommendations focus on the city revamping its planning and permitting process for businesses, and bringing more people downtown with events.

The top 10 “revitalization strategies” include:

» The city hiring an economic development consultant to create an economic development plan, and hiring a person to manage implementation of the plan

» The city developing a guide to the permitting and planning process, including timelines. “The current length of time it takes to get projects permitted and businesses open deters desirable operators from choosing to lease in Santa Barbara, and this has a direct impact on vacancy rates and downtown vibrancy,” the group wrote in the letter to the City Council.

» Create consistent oversight for the planning and permitting process, including monthly updates to the City Council. “This will ensure that projects are handled in a timely manner and are not rejected or arbitrarily delayed based on the changing opinions of decision makers rather than agreed upon guidelines,” the letter says.

» Increase the reasons for locals and tourists to come downtown, maybe by allowing food trucks, more live music, and more events

» Allocate more money to mental health services and beds for the homeless and transient populations

» Increase the police presence downtown

» Assign people to design review boards for shorter terms

» Start a dialogue on building more housing downtown

Downtown Santa Barbara is already taking the lead on conducting outreach to property owners, which was one of the recommendations, marketing and communications director Kate Schwab noted.

Scroll down to read a complete list of the recommendations, and the task force’s letter to the City Council.

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Downtown Santa Barbara Revitalization Strategies Task Force by Giana Magnoli on Scribd

World Business Academy Letter to Santa Barbara City Council by Giana Magnoli on Scribd

People jumped at the chance to give the Santa Barbara City Council direct feedback on the issue of revitalizing the downtown core, and in addition to dozens of them speaking during Tuesday’s meeting, a large group of stakeholders submitted a list of recommended actions to the city.

With scores of suggestions, the City Council ultimately decided to hire a consultant to sort through them and form a subcommittee to oversee that.

The consultant will work on a strategic plan with a short-term focus, and prioritize the items recommended Tuesday as well as from input over the last 18 months, City Administrator Paul Casey said.

The economic vitality of State Street has been a topic of conversation for years, and it drove a standing-room-only crowd to City Hall Tuesday after Mayor Cathy Murillo and Councilman Randy Rowse put the city’s revitalization efforts on the agenda.

Nina Johnson, senior assistant to Casey, started off the meeting by presenting a list of all the active projects by the city and other organizations that focus on downtown, especially State Street.

The goal is a vibrant downtown corridor that keeps people engaged for 14 blocks, she said, and to “get back on track, and get the magic back on State Street.”

Members of the City Council and the public voiced support for many of the items on the list – such as helping property owners and businesses hook up to create temporary pop-up stores in vacant spots – which are mostly already underway or in planning.

Johnson also noted the city is working with Downtown Santa Barbara to reboot First Thursday events, and bring “fresh life into what we’ve been doing for so many years.” And the city is considering some test weekends to try out new ideas, such as street closures for events.

Dave Lombardi, the acting head of Downtown Santa Barbara, said the city is going through a renaissance, and a public-private partnership between the city and business organizations is the way to move forward.

Council members said they want to get momentum on some fixes, and some voiced support for issues suggested by the public, including more downtown events, more housing downtown, closing down blocks of State Street temporarily or permanently to create a pedestrian mall, hiring an economic development director, and reviewing its own planning and permitting process.

Related to that, Community Development Department Director George Buell said staff can look at the recommendations to expedite permitting, and report to the new subcommittee, which includes Murillo, Rowse and Councilman Eric Friedman.

A majority of the speakers at Tuesday’s meeting complained about the arduous process to open a business, make tenant improvements, or otherwise go through the city permitting process.

“It’s a horrible process,” said Bob Stout, who owns the Wildcat Lounge and Little Kitchen.

He suggested that the city add the 10 recommendations from the task force list to the efforts on its list of revitalization efforts.

“I don’t think State Street is broken but I think it’s damaged,” he said.

Former mayor and councilman Hal Conklin said “downtown was pronounced dead” multiple times in the past, but it’s on the right path now – it just needs a comprehensive plan.

The difference between Hearst Castle and the Winchester Mystery House, he posited, is a building designed by a world-class architect (Julia Morgan) versus one built willy-nilly.

As to the delays for permitting, Conklin suggested the city hire an ombudsman to help people through the review process. The city can have high standards and efficiency, he said.

The so-called State Street Task Force formed recently by the World Business Academy submitted a list of 10 recommendations to the City Council Tuesday, and the letter was signed by more than 100 business owners, property owners, and other stakeholders.

“After learning that Downtown Economic Vitality was going to be on your agenda, a large group of community members came together to develop a proposed list of strategies and solutions for your consideration. While this falls far short of a comprehensive strategic plan, we are hopeful our input can be of service in your efforts to revitalize downtown,” the letter says.

There are “so many people who care, as we see today, we just all need to get on the same page,” said Amy Cooper, the owner of Plum Goods and chair of the task force.

The recommendations focus on the city revamping its planning and permitting process for businesses, and bringing more people downtown with events.

The top 10 “revitalization strategies” include:

» The city hiring an economic development consultant to create an economic development plan, and hiring a person to manage implementation of the plan

» The city developing a guide to the permitting and planning process, including timelines. “The current length of time it takes to get projects permitted and businesses open deters desirable operators from choosing to lease in Santa Barbara, and this has a direct impact on vacancy rates and downtown vibrancy,” the group wrote in the letter to the City Council.

» Create consistent oversight for the planning and permitting process, including monthly updates to the City Council. “This will ensure that projects are handled in a timely manner and are not rejected or arbitrarily delayed based on the changing opinions of decision makers rather than agreed upon guidelines,” the letter says.

» Increase the reasons for locals and tourists to come downtown, maybe by allowing food trucks, more live music, and more events

» Allocate more money to mental health services and beds for the homeless and transient populations

» Increase the police presence downtown

» Assign people to design review boards for shorter terms

» Start a dialogue on building more housing downtown

Downtown Santa Barbara is already taking the lead on conducting outreach to property owners, which was one of the recommendations, marketing and communications director Kate Schwab noted.

Scroll down to read a complete list of the recommendations, and the task force’s letter to the City Council.

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Downtown Santa Barbara Revitalization Strategies Task Force by Giana Magnoli on Scribd

World Business Academy Letter to Santa Barbara City Council by Giana Magnoli on Scribd

People jumped at the chance to give the Santa Barbara City Council direct feedback on the issue of revitalizing the downtown core, and in addition to dozens of them speaking during Tuesday’s meeting, a large group of stakeholders submitted a list of recommended actions to the city.

With scores of suggestions, the City Council ultimately decided to hire a consultant to sort through them and form a subcommittee to oversee that.

The consultant will work on a strategic plan with a short-term focus, and prioritize the items recommended Tuesday as well as from input over the last 18 months, City Administrator Paul Casey said.

The economic vitality of State Street has been a topic of conversation for years, and it drove a standing-room-only crowd to City Hall Tuesday after Mayor Cathy Murillo and Councilman Randy Rowse put the city’s revitalization efforts on the agenda.

Nina Johnson, senior assistant to Casey, started off the meeting by presenting a list of all the active projects by the city and other organizations that focus on downtown, especially State Street.

The goal is a vibrant downtown corridor that keeps people engaged for 14 blocks, she said, and to “get back on track, and get the magic back on State Street.”

Members of the City Council and the public voiced support for many of the items on the list – such as helping property owners and businesses hook up to create temporary pop-up stores in vacant spots – which are mostly already underway or in planning.

Johnson also noted the city is working with Downtown Santa Barbara to reboot First Thursday events, and bring “fresh life into what we’ve been doing for so many years.” And the city is considering some test weekends to try out new ideas, such as street closures for events.

Dave Lombardi, the acting head of Downtown Santa Barbara, said the city is going through a renaissance, and a public-private partnership between the city and business organizations is the way to move forward.

Council members said they want to get momentum on some fixes, and some voiced support for issues suggested by the public, including more downtown events, more housing downtown, closing down blocks of State Street temporarily or permanently to create a pedestrian mall, hiring an economic development director, and reviewing its own planning and permitting process.

Related to that, Community Development Department Director George Buell said staff can look at the recommendations to expedite permitting, and report to the new subcommittee, which includes Murillo, Rowse and Councilman Eric Friedman.

A majority of the speakers at Tuesday’s meeting complained about the arduous process to open a business, make tenant improvements, or otherwise go through the city permitting process.

“It’s a horrible process,” said Bob Stout, who owns the Wildcat Lounge and Little Kitchen.

He suggested that the city add the 10 recommendations from the task force list to the efforts on its list of revitalization efforts.

“I don’t think State Street is broken but I think it’s damaged,” he said.

Former mayor and councilman Hal Conklin said “downtown was pronounced dead” multiple times in the past, but it’s on the right path now – it just needs a comprehensive plan.

The difference between Hearst Castle and the Winchester Mystery House, he posited, is a building designed by a world-class architect (Julia Morgan) versus one built willy-nilly.

As to the delays for permitting, Conklin suggested the city hire an ombudsman to help people through the review process. The city can have high standards and efficiency, he said.

The so-called State Street Task Force formed recently by the World Business Academy submitted a list of 10 recommendations to the City Council Tuesday, and the letter was signed by more than 100 business owners, property owners, and other stakeholders.

“After learning that Downtown Economic Vitality was going to be on your agenda, a large group of community members came together to develop a proposed list of strategies and solutions for your consideration. While this falls far short of a comprehensive strategic plan, we are hopeful our input can be of service in your efforts to revitalize downtown,” the letter says.

There are “so many people who care, as we see today, we just all need to get on the same page,” said Amy Cooper, the owner of Plum Goods and chair of the task force.

The recommendations focus on the city revamping its planning and permitting process for businesses, and bringing more people downtown with events.

The top 10 “revitalization strategies” include:

» The city hiring an economic development consultant to create an economic development plan, and hiring a person to manage implementation of the plan

» The city developing a guide to the permitting and planning process, including timelines. “The current length of time it takes to get projects permitted and businesses open deters desirable operators from choosing to lease in Santa Barbara, and this has a direct impact on vacancy rates and downtown vibrancy,” the group wrote in the letter to the City Council.

» Create consistent oversight for the planni

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through Stripe below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 