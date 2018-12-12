Pixel Tracker

Downtown Santa Barbara Rolls Out Holiday Parade Winners

By Kate Schwab for Downtown Santa Barbara | December 12, 2018 | 6:02 p.m.

With 84 entries to view, the judges of the 66th Annual Downtown Santa Barbara Holiday Parade Presented by Consumer Fire Products Inc. had their work cut out for them. But they rose to the occasion, and following are the Santa Barbara Shines winners:

Best Dance Ensemble: La Boheme Professional Dance Group

Best School Cheer/Dance Team: Dos Pueblos High School Cheer

Best Performance Group: Calvary Chapel

Most Spirited Entry: Adelante Charter School

Most Creative Use of Parade Theme: Girl Scouts of the California Central Coast

Best High School Band: San Marcos High School (runner-up: Dos Pueblos Hight)

Best Junior High School Band: Goleta Valley Junior High School (runner-up: Santa Barbara Junior High)

Best Elementary School Band: SBUSD Bravo (runner-up: Goleta Valley Elementary Schools Band)

“This is the most special community gig ever,” said parade Judge Randy Weiss, of Union Bank. “It was wonderful to see all the kids and families enjoying this awesome parade.”

“It was fun,” said lead Judge Tammy Steaurt, of Metropolitan Theatres. “The judging gets tougher each year, as participants ramp up their entries.”

Kicking off the Parade, parade prince Kai Paterson and holiday fairy Bianca Paterson lit the huge Community Christmas Tree in grand fashion. Sponsored by Paseo Nuevo Shops & Restaurants, the parade royalty were dressed in holiday finery from Nordstrom.

A favorite of the crowd, the six K9 Rescue Dog teams from Santa Barbara County Search and Rescue, drew applause and gratitude as the parade grand marshals. Lemos Feed & Pet Supply, sponsor of the SBCSAR grand marshal teams, followed in its brightly-lit truck.

Next were the spirited marching bands, cheer, sport and dance teams, performance groups, decorative floats and balloons, and community partner organizations parading down State Street.

At the end came Santa waving from his reindeer float, created by Summer Solstice and powered by clients and staff of Mad Fitness SB.

Downtown Santa Barbara thanks parade sponsors: Presenting Sponsor Consumer Fire Products Inc; American Riviera Bank, Hotel Californian, Kimpton Canary Hotel, Lemos Feed & Pet Supply, LogMeIn, Los Arroyos Mexican Restaurant & Take Out, Marborg Industries, Montecito Bank & Trust, Noozhawk, Paseo Nuevo Shops & Restaurants, Santa Barbara Beautiful, Santa Barbara Independent, Santa Barbara International Film Festival, The Eagle Inn, The Towbes Group, Union Bank, VOICE magazine, and Zoom Video Communications.

— Kate Schwab for Downtown Santa Barbara.

 

