Downtown Santa Barbara Showcases La Entrada, Announces 2015 Citizen of the Year, Other Awards

Downtown Santa Barbara Volunteer of the Year Michael Jordan was surprised by his wife, Dayna, at the DSB Annual Awards Breakfast. (Downtown Santa Barbara photo)
Downtown Santa Barbara Volunteer of the Year Michael Jordan was surprised by his wife, Dayna, at the DSB Annual Awards Breakfast. (Downtown Santa Barbara photo)
By Kate Schwab for Downtown Santa Barbara | March 17, 2016 | 10:55 a.m.

Downtown Santa Barbara held its Annual Awards Breakfast with the theme, “Reimagine the Downtown Experience,” where several pillars of the community were recognized for their contributions to Downtown and the City of Santa Barbara.

Nearly 200 people packed El Paseo Restaurant, a sell-out crowd for this annual event, to hear Michael Rosenfeld, the developer of La Entrada, share his vision.

“Mr. Rosenfeld gave us a peek behind the curtain of his plans for this amazing mixed-use development that will anchor the entrance to our business district,” said Maggie Campbell, DSB executive director. “His passion and love for Santa Barbara is contagious.”

Mayor Helene Schneider introduced The Harriet Miller Youth Leadership Award, presented to Adam Childs, a senior at San Marcos High School with a 4.07 GPA.

With an impressive list of both on-campus and community service and activities, Adam has committed his time and energy to such diverse organizations as the Ty Warner Sea Center, Santa Barbara Teen News Network, Safety Town and Buena Vista Care Center.

Despite more than 600 community service hours, he finds time to perform — singing, dancing, acting and even performing concerts with the SMHS Ukulele Club.

Each year, DSB and the City Parks and Recreation’s Neighborhood and Outreach services present the Harriet Miller Youth Leadership Award to an outstanding youth in the Santa Barbara area in recognition of their leadership skills and community service. 

DSB Executive Director Maggie Campbell and John Palminteri (2014 Citizen of the Year) announced the 2015 Citizen of the Year: the Community Arts Workshop. (Downtown Santa Barbara photo)
DSB Executive Director Maggie Campbell and John Palminteri (2014 Citizen of the Year) announced the 2015 Citizen of the Year: the Community Arts Workshop. (Downtown Santa Barbara photo)

The 2015 George Gerth Volunteer of the Year Award was presented to Michael Jordan of HUB International. Mike has been an active board member since 2010, recently serving as secretary and newly elected as the treasurer.

A new award, the Downtown Business Champion of the Year, was presented to Hugh Margerum of Margerum Wine Company for his outstanding initiative and leadership in organizing, creating the brand and producing marketing materials for the Presidio Neighborhood.

Lastly, Downtown Santa Barbara presented The 2015 Citizen of the Year Award to The Community Arts Workshop, which embodies of the collaborative spirit and living success of our thriving and growing arts community. 

Ginny Brush, retired county arts commissioner and DSB board member, helped present the award along with last year’s Citizen of the Year, John Palminteri, to Rod Hare and Leon Olson, representing CAW.

Outgoing board president Gene McKnight thanked the board and staff for all their contributions for the past two years, and incoming board president Matt LaBrie acknowledged McKnight’s leadership, particularly during the organization’s executive leadership search and transition.

Kate Schwab is the marketing and communications director at Downtown Santa Barbara.

The Downtown Santa Barbara Plaza Crew was honored for more than 30 years of service. From left are outgoing Board President Gene McKnight, Jose Gamez (35 years), Francisco Castillo (33 years), Julian Castillo (35 years) and incoming Board President Matt LaBrie. (Downtown Santa Barbara photo)
The Downtown Santa Barbara Plaza Crew was honored for more than 30 years of service. From left are outgoing Board President Gene McKnight, Jose Gamez (35 years), Francisco Castillo (33 years), Julian Castillo (35 years) and incoming Board President Matt LaBrie. (Downtown Santa Barbara photo)
 

