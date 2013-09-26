Downtown Santa Barbara Stabbing Leaves One Hospitalized

Santa Barbara police were investigating a stabbing that occurred Wednesday night near the Presidio downtown that left one young man hospitalized.

Officers responded to a report of an assault on the northwest corner of Santa Barbara and Canon Perdido streets at 6:34 p.m., according to Lt. James Pfleging.

The victim, who was 15-years-old, had several stab wounds to his back, but his wounds were not life-threatening, Pfleging said.

Two suspects were seen fleeing the area and detectives were notified, but no one has been taken into custody in the incident, he said.

It's unclear whether the incident is gang-related.

The victim was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, and detectives were investigating the incident.

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.