Stabbing in Downtown Santa Barbara Sends Man to Hospital

Two suspects reportedly arrested in connection with attack in municipal parking lot at Anacapa and Haley streets

A man was hospitalized early Saturday after being stabbed near a downtown Santa Barbara parking lot, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The incident occurred about 1 a.m. near the city’s Lot 11 at Haley and Anacapa streets, police said.

Few details were available, but two people reportedly were arrested in connection with the attack.

Paramedics treated the victim at the scene, and he was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment, police said.

Details on the victim and his condition were not available.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.