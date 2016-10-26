Dozens of Vehicle Tires Slashed in Overnight Spree in Carpinteria

No suspects have been identified as reports continue coming in to Sheriff's Department

There is no suspect yet in a tire-slashing spree that occurred in Carpinteria early Wednesday, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

An estimated 30 to 40 cars across the city had their tires slashed between 2 and 5 a.m., said county Sheriff's Department Deputy Brian Flick.

Reports of slashings were still coming in Wednesday afternoon, he said.

The crime is not a common one, Flick said, adding that the Sheriff's Department will be stepping up its night patrols in the city in response.

Unless someone has access to a garage, he said, there's not a whole lot one can do to protect car tires from being attacked.

