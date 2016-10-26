Monday, April 23 , 2018, 11:51 pm | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Dozens of Vehicle Tires Slashed in Overnight Spree in Carpinteria

No suspects have been identified as reports continue coming in to Sheriff's Department

As many as 40 vehicles had their tires slashed early Wednesday in a vandalism spree in Carpinteria. The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department said it was still looking for suspects. Click to view larger
As many as 40 vehicles had their tires slashed early Wednesday in a vandalism spree in Carpinteria. The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department said it was still looking for suspects. (John Palminteri / KEYT News photo)
By Sam Goldman, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @Sam__Goldman | updated logo 3:05 p.m. | October 26, 2016 | 2:10 p.m.

There is no suspect yet in a tire-slashing spree that occurred in Carpinteria early Wednesday, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

An estimated 30 to 40 cars across the city had their tires slashed between 2 and 5 a.m., said county Sheriff's Department Deputy Brian Flick.

Reports of slashings were still coming in Wednesday afternoon, he said.

The crime is not a common one, Flick said, adding that the Sheriff's Department will be stepping up its night patrols in the city in response.

Unless someone has access to a garage, he said, there's not a whole lot one can do to protect car tires from being attacked.

Noozhawk staff writer Sam Goldman can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 