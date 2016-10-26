Dozens of Vehicle Tires Slashed in Overnight Spree in Carpinteria
No suspects have been identified as reports continue coming in to Sheriff's Department
As many as 40 vehicles had their tires slashed early Wednesday in a vandalism spree in Carpinteria. The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department said it was still looking for suspects. (John Palminteri / KEYT News photo)
By Sam Goldman, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @Sam__Goldman | 3:05 p.m.
| October 26, 2016 | 2:10 p.m.
There is no suspect yet in a tire-slashing spree that occurred in Carpinteria early Wednesday, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.
An estimated 30 to 40 cars across the city had their tires slashed between 2 and 5 a.m., said county Sheriff's Department Deputy Brian Flick.
Reports of slashings were still coming in Wednesday afternoon, he said.
The crime is not a common one, Flick said, adding that the Sheriff's Department will be stepping up its night patrols in the city in response.
Unless someone has access to a garage, he said, there's not a whole lot one can do to protect car tires from being attacked.
