Dozens of Woodies to Converge at SBCC for Annual Classic Car Show

The Santa Barbara Woodie Club will come together for the 16th annual Woodies at the Beach from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 16, 2016, at Santa Barbara City College’s West Campus.

The event is free and open to the public and will include raffles for a surfboard and other tubular prizes as well as a silent auction and specially made event T-shirts.

Come and enjoy gorgeous woodie wagons displayed on the lawn overlooking the beautiful blue Pacific, and bring a picnic and enjoy the cool beach vibe and friendly folks.

Registration and parking for the car show begins at 8 a.m., and special separate parking for classic car owners (pre-1975, no moderns, please) will be available.

The weekend will also include a welcome dinner from 5-8 p.m. Friday, July 17, at Cody’s Cafe, 4898 Hollister Ave. in Santa Barbara, and a closing breakfast for woodie owners at 7 a.m. Sunday, July 17, at Longboard’s Grill on Stearns Wharf.

Rich White has once again arranged a nice route through Santa Barbara, and woodie owners can leave from breakfast, enjoy a short, scenic drive and still leave early enough to beat the traffic home.

The weekend of events will benefit scholarships for the SBCC Automotive Technology Department, World Dance for Humanity, The Unity Shoppe, FoodBank of Santa Barbara County and the National Woodie Club.

— Ken Gilmour represents the Santa Barbara Woodie Club.