Dozens Speak About Environmental Report for Aera Energy’s Drilling Plan

East Cat Canyon proposal seeks to add up to 296 wells on land southeast of Santa Maria

A standing-room-only crowd of supporters and opponents crammed into the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors hearing room. Click to view larger
A standing-room-only crowd of supporters and opponents crammed into the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors hearing room on Thursday night to speak about the draft environmental impact report for Aera Energy’s East Cat Canyon Oil Field Redevelopment Plan. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | January 17, 2019 | 10:15 p.m.

Aera Energy’s proposal to revive oil drilling on East Cat Canyon land attracted a standing-room-only crowd of supporters and opponents for a hearing in Santa Maria on Thursday night.

The hearing spanning more three hours and hosted by the Santa Barbara County Planning and Development’s Energy Division focused on the draft environmental impact report for Aera Energy’s East Cat Canyon Oil Field Redevelopment Plan for land approximately seven miles southeast of Santa Maria.

Before the hearing started, about 35 members of several environmental groups gathered to protest the Aera Energy proposal, citing concerns about water contamination, oil spills and more.

On the other side, union members,  most sporting orange reflective vests and some in hard hats, filled most of the chairs in the hearing room. Participants came from the electrical, plumbing and pipe fitters unions eager to see the jobs associated with the proposed drilling project.

For more than three hours, approximately 75 speakers weighed in about the draft environment document, with county staff reminding speakers to focus on the report and not the merits of the controversial project. 

Michael Lopez, from United Association of Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 114, said the document lacks information about Aera’s employee safety record and the socio-economic impact of the drilling proposal.

“For our members it simply means they can pay for health care and for food,” he said. ‘It means rent money and a chance to put their kids through school, to be taxpayers, instead of tax takers, all while living here in Santa Barbara County, instead of commuting to some other part of the state.”

Other speakers favoring the project noted Aera’s support for assorted nonprofit organizations in the community. 

However, Los Olivos resident Molly Barnes said the environmental document falls short.

Opponents of the Aera Energy East Cat Canyon oil driilling project. Click to view larger
Opponents of the Aera Energy East Cat Canyon oil driilling project gathered for a rally at the Betteravia Government Center on Thursday night. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

“I’m concerned that the EIR isn’t adequate in considering impacts on groundwater specifically,” she said, adding that the project calls for using non-potable water as the primary source for steam generation. 

Still, she said, she is concerned about how much potable groundwater might be used to generate steam.

“I’m also concerned specifically about the only drinking water source for, I believe, all of Los Alamos,” she added. 

Other opponents expressed concerns about the project’s greenhouse-gas emissions and effects on global climate change, along with the lack of requirement to provide a bond to pay for cleaning up any future contamination.

Aera’s project calls for re-establishing oil production using a thermal-enhanced oil recovery process. The method uses steam to loosen very thick and viscous oil, allowing it to flow into the well bore so the pump can bring it to the surface.

Project plans include constructing and restoring approximately 72 well pads, more than nine miles of field access roads, and drilling up to 296 wells.

The project would not employ hydraulic fracturing, or “fracking,” Aera representatives have said.

The proposal also calls for constructing an office building, a multipurpose building, a warehouse and maintenance building, a facility control building, and an onsite septic system, along with a 14-mile, 8-inch natural-gas pipeline to generate steam.

While the draft environmental document analyzed the proposed project, it also reviewed alternatives deemed to have fewer environmental impacts, including on oak trees. A combination of options would be the environmentally superior alternative, according to the document.

The public comment period on the Draft EIR will continue through 5 p.m. Jan. 28.

In addition to being available online by clicking here, copies of the Draft EIR can be found for review at the Planning & Development North County office at 624 W. Foster Road in Santa Maria; the Santa Maria Public Library at 421 S. McClelland St.; the Santa Barbara Public Library at 40 E. Anapamu St,, Santa Barbara; and the UC Santa Barbara Davidson Library.

Comments on environmental issues such as air quality, biology and noise may be sent to project planner Kathryn Lehr by regular mail at 123 E. Anapamu St., Santa Barbara, CA 93101, email at [email protected], phone at 805.568.3560, or fax at 805.568.2030. 

The East Cat Canyon project is expected to go to the Santa Barbara County Planning Commision in late spring, county staff said. 

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

