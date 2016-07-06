Dos Pueblos 12U All Stars Dismantle Santa Paula

Youth Sports

With an explosive display of offense throughout on Wednesday evening, the Dos Pueblos Little League defeated Santa Paula, 17-0, in the District 63 12-Under All-Star Tournament at Girsh Park.

During a game that was shortened to 4 innings as a result of the mercy rule, Dos Pueblos tallied 18 total hits.

DPLL was led at the plate by Kellan Montgomery, who went 4 for 4 with four RBIs. Also contributing nicely to the offense was Ryan Speshyock, who went 3 for 3 with a home run and five RBIs.

Making an additional impact was Josh Brennan, who drove in four runs off two hits. Dylan Gesswein and Jackson Greaney had multiple hits on the night while Joe Talarico, Johnny Alvarado, Joe Molina, Jordan Rico and Tim Lisi also picked up hits.

On the mound, Dos Pueblos gave up just two hits in four scoreless innings during a combined effort from Montgomery, Speshyock and Greaney.

In its next contest, DPLL will face-off against Goleta Valley South Little League on Friday at 5 p.m. at Girsh Park, with a berth to the District 63 Championship Game on the line.

