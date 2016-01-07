DP Boys Draw With Ventura in League Opener

Soccer

Dos Pueblos opened defense of its Channel League boys soccer title on Thursday with a 2-2 draw against Ventura.

The Chargers twice had the lead in the game only to have Ventura equalize on long balls. Sam Roberts finished a rebound off a shot from Jessie Jimenez to give DP a 1-0 lead in the 22nd minute.

The Cougars tied the score at 1-1 when their forward collected long free kick and unleashed a shot past two defenders and a stunned goalkeeper in the 32nd minute.

In the second half, Manny Nwosu flicked a ball to sophomore Oscar Ferreira who curled a shot past the Ventura goalkeeper for a 2-1 DP lead in the 54th minute

But Ventura answered off a long punt. The Cougars striker outran the defense to the ball and lobbed a shot over the charging goalkeeper to tie the score at 2-2.

The Chargers (8-2-6, 0-0-1) are back in action Tuesday at home against Dos Pueblos.

