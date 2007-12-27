Wednesday, April 25 , 2018, 3:12 am | Fog/Mist 52º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

DP Drops Holiday Classic Opener Despite Park’s 24 Points

Santa Monica prevails, 53-48, in first-round matchup. San Marcos beats Costa Mesa, while Santa Barbara and Bishop Diego go down to defeat.

By Staff Report | December 27, 2007 | 6:11 a.m.

Sean Park did his athletic best to keep Dos Pueblos on top, slashing to the hole repeatedly for 17 first-half points in the opening game of the Santa Barbara Holiday Classic boys’ basketball tournament.

But Santa Monica did what winning teams often do, nailed free throws down the stretch to seal the narrow, 53-48 win. The visiting Vikings were 14 for 14 from the line in the second half.

In the final seconds of the first quarter, Park took a perfect full-court airborne pass, fought for control and then banked it in before returning to earth, to give the Chargers a boost,. But in the second period they could never quite open up and hold a lead.

After a 27-27 halftime score, Ryan Beall (12 points) pitched in to extend a four-point lead in the fourth period, but the Chargers? long-distance shooting was no match for Samohi?s scoring underneath and deadly free throws.

DP?s Devon Davison nailed a three-pointer to eat up most of a four-point Santa Monica lead with 20 seconds left in the game, but the Chargers then fouled the wrong man. Justin Maxwell casually stepped up to the stripe and drilled his fifth- and sixth-straight for a 51-48 advantage that ultimately held up.

Santa Monica coach James Hecht admitted that, ?They (DP) controlled the tempo of the game, but we made the big plays at the end. If you go 14 for 14 from the line to finish, you win a lot of games.?

Dos Pueblos was only eight for 17 on free throws, and some of those misses were the front ends of one-and-ones that came up dry when things were tight. DP is 7-6 on the season and will play Santa Barbara in Round Two at 11:30 a.m. at Santa Barbara High.

Santa Monica, powered by the 16-point performances of both Jamen Fearon and Edward Willis, will move on to play Venice, which dusted the Dons, 75-59, on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, San Marcos dominated Costa Mesa, 75-29, to become the Holiday Classic’s only local winner in the first round. Balanced scoring and 18 first-half points from Nick Marquez put the Royals in charge early and kept them there.

San Marcos takes on Oxnard at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Santa Barbara High. Oxnard beat Agoura, 62-47, in Round One of Green Division play.

Bishop Diego fell hard to West Torrance, 72-37, in first-round action in the Gold Division. Bishop faces St. Margaret?s at 3 p.m. Thursday at San Marcos High.

Round One Results
Gold Division
West Torrance 72, Bishop Diego 37
Oak Park 65, Santa Barbara JV 17
South Pasadena 62, St. Margaret?s 47
East Bakersfield 48, Northwood 41

Green Division
Santa Monica 53, Dos Pueblos 48
Venice 75, Santa Barbara 57
San Marcos 75, Costa Mesa 29
Oxnard 62, Agoura 47
Pacific Palisades 69, Burroughs 41
Corona del Mar 65, Saugus 42
Upland 72, Curtis 42
Clovis West 68, Mira Costa 63

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 