DP Engineering Students Show Products at Industry Confab

Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy (DPEA) is pushing the forefront in collaborative 3D design utilizing SOLIDWORKS software in combination with Intel Technology to enable 100 students to work collaboratively and in parallel on over 60 workstations in three workspaces.

This allows students to design and fabricate large kinematic installations that can be enjoyed by diverse audiences.

DPEA teachers, students, and staff recently returned from a four-day global conference, where they were invited to showcase their kinematic arcade games and prototypes in a Product Showcase featuring companies and industry leaders and partners who use SOLIDWORKS 3D design software to imagine and create.

DPEA Founder and Director Amir Abo-Shaeer spoke at an opening session in front of 5,000 attendees. Abo- Shaeer, DPEA teacher Lyle Harlow, and students also presented in a separate breakout session.

For the nine DPEA students who attended the conference and engaged with attendees in the Product Showcase, the experience was incredibly valuable.

Senior, Olivia Epstein who plans to go into aerospace engineering reflected on the experience:

“SOLIDWORKS World was an amazing experience for a young woman in the industry like myself. Being able to attend an event filled with innovative people like those in the SOLIDWORKS community was an inspiring opportunity.”

“As a student looking to go into engineering,” said senior Andy Witt, “SOLIDWORKS World was an immersive learning experience."

Witt was struck by the global culture of the event. “Being surrounded by so many influential people was inspiring. It was great to meet engineers and educators from all over the world,” he said.

Will Oakley enjoyed watching visitors interact with the DPEA products. “SOLIDWORKS World was a great way to see how we as high-schoolers really have the capacity to engineer something professional and worth showing to the world.

"It was amazing to see the reactions of the engineers who have been in the industry for 30-plus years engage with and thoroughly enjoy the products we created.”

Senior Jack Wang appreciated he opportunity. “Most people don’t get a chance to attend an international conference or exhibition until college or graduate school.

"We were fortunate to have the opportunity to represent the DPEA as high school seniors and interact with senior engineers at the forefront of their fields. It is unforgettable experiences like these that make the DPEA a program like no other.”

— Rebecca Summers for Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy.