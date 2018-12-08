DP Girls Beat Santiago, Agoura at Villa Park Tournament

Water Polo

Dos Pueblos High posted a pair of girls water polo wins on Friday at the Villa Park Tournament, knocking off Santiago 10-6 and Agoura 8-5. Junior Shannon Connolly scored three goals with two exclusions earned in the win over Santiago. The Chargers (4-3) built a 5-1 lead by halftime. Bella Godlis added two goals and three assists while Sabina Shackelford hard two goals and two steals. Sophie Leggett also scored twice with two assists, a steal and two drawn ejections. The Chargers took a 4-3 lead into the fourth quarter against Agoura, then secured the win with a 4-2 advantage. Junior Anna Cable made 10 saves and had three assists. Shackelford, Leggett and Kelly Meckelborg all scored two goals. The Chargers will battle Orange Lutheran in the semifinals on Saturday at 10 a.m. at Beckman High.

