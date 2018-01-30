Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 8:28 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

DP Jazz Choir Upbeat About Invite to Next Generation Jazz Fest

By Lauren Bianchi Klemann for Santa Barbara Unified School District | January 30, 2018 | 2:48 p.m.

Dos Pueblos High School Jazz Choir, a part of Santa Barbara Unified School District, was selected as one of only eight high school vocal jazz ensemble finalists to compete in the Monterey Next Generation Jazz Festival, March 9-11.

Seventeen members of the DP Jazz Choir will be among 1,300 top student musicians across the U.S. from middle-school, high-school and collegiate groups including big bands, combos, vocal ensembles, vocal soloists, and conglomerate bands.

To be considered or eligible for the Next Generation Jazz Festival, ensembles had to get superior ratings (scoring 87 or higher out of 100) from another music festival within the past 12 months, and submit recordings to be reviewed in a blind audition.

There could be no identifiers in the recording or their titles to indicate the group, school or district.

The DP Jazz Choir is led by Courtney Anderson, the school's vocal music director and a DP alumna.

“Our selection to compete in the Monterey Next Generation Jazz Festival is a huge honor and accomplishment; this truly makes our Vocal Jazz Choir one of the top ensembles in the nation. I could not be more excited for our students,” she said.

For more information about the Dos Pueblos High School Jazz Choir, visit http://dpjazzchoir.org/.

— Lauren Bianchi Klemann for Santa Barbara Unified School District.

 
