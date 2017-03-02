Friday, June 1 , 2018, 3:16 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

DP Jazz Fest to Showcase Performances and Legends of Jazz

By Dos Pueblos High School | March 2, 2017 | 3:12 p.m.

The Dos Pueblos High School (DPHS) Instrumental Music Program will host its 48th annual Jazz Festival on Saturday March 4 at the Elings Performing Arts Center, 7266 Alameda Ave., Goleta.

This year the event is part of a growing jazz revitalization throughout Santa Barbara coordinating with the Santa Barbara Jazz Fest Redux. The DHPS Jazz in Paradise evening performance and fundraiser is the culminating event for both programs.

Grammy award-winning percussionist Gregg Bissonette will headline the event, accompanying the DPHS Jazz Ensemble and the Santa Barbara City College Lunchbreak Jazz Band.

The Dos Pueblos Jazz Combo will warm up the evening show. The combo was awarded first place at the Reno International Jazz Fest 2016.

Bissonette will join the Dos Pueblos Jazz Ensemble big band, directed by Dan Garske, as the first act of the evening show.

Garske, a music director and professional percussionist has devoted himself to teaching within the Santa Barbara Unified School District in instrumental music since 1983, taking over the Dos Pueblos program this year.

The Ensemble sustains the high level of jazz quality having scored three superior ratings at the 2016 Reno Jazz Fest.

Under the direction of local musician, educator, and clinician Jim Mooy, the award-winning Santa Barbara City College Lunchbreak Jazz Band continues to be one of the finest jazz ensembles in the state.

Lunchbreak is the only community college band to be selected as a finalist for the Monterey Next Gen Jazz Festival for three consecutive years. It has won numerous awards at the Reno International Jazz Festival.

Lunchbreak will anchor the evening concert accompanied by Bissonette with a surprise finale.

Festival performances and competitions begin at 8 a.m. and continue throughout the day with a break at noon for a drum clinic with Bissonette, whose credits range from the big band jazz of Maynard Ferguson to the hard rock of David Lee Roth to Britain’s loudest band, Spinal Tap.

A native of Detroit, Bissonette holds a bachelor of music education degree from North Texas State University where he played in the famed One O’Clock Jazz Band. After graduation, he toured the world with the Maynard Ferguson Big Band.

He lives in Los Angeles now and records with artists of all genres as well as for films and television. He has three solo CDs and has recorded several instructional DVDs for drummers.

Bissonette has played on a Grammy-winning album with Santana, performed at the Buddy Rich Memorial Concert, and toured with his drumming hero, Ringo Starr, as a long-time member of his All Star Band.

“We are reaching for the stars and are trying to create a festival that will be a major jazz event for years to come,” said Garske.

“We are looking to produce an exhilarating evening concert, and our lineup during the day features junior high and high school bands, as well as vocal jazz groups. With each receiving a post-performance clinic, the emphasis is on performing, learning, and sharing the music,” he said.

The Jazz Festival is a key fundraising effort for the Dos Pueblos Music Boosters, a nonprofit dedicated to all instrumental music education at DPHS, including jazz, orchestra, award-winning Marching Band and Dance Guard, Concert Band, and Drum Line, that was undefeated in all competitions last year.

The DPIM boosters invite the community to come and listen to the rising generation of musicians and ensure the continuation of their program through essential donations, sponsorships and endowments.

The response to Festival organizers’ outreach has been tremendous. The competition will include high schools, junior high schools, and college big bands and combos from all over Central and Southern California.

Tickets for the day competition are $10, which includes admission to the daytime performances and a lunchtime drum clinic with Bissonette. Drummers of all ages and genres are invited to attend only the clinic for $5.

Tickets for the evening concert are $25 for the general public, $20 for students and seniors. The All Festival discount pass includes all daytime performances, drum clinic, and the evening extravaganza for $25.

For details of the schedule and performers, visit http://dphsmusic.org/jazz, where tickets can be purchased through Paypal. Tickets also are available on Nightout.com by searching for Jazz in Paradise.

For more information call Garske at 968-2541 ext. 222, or Leeanne Figueroa, 701-0330.

— Dos Pueblos High School.

