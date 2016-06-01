Friday, June 15 , 2018, 5:49 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Baseball

Dos Pueblos Baseball Ousted in CIF Semifinals

Chargers offense falls flat during 2-1 defeat to Redlands East Valley

By Blake DeVine, Sports Reporter | June 1, 2016 | 12:28 p.m.

Scoring nearly nine runs per contest in each of their first three playoff games, Dos Pueblos was hoping to continue their momentum at the plate during Tuesday afternoon’s Division 2 semifinal game against Redlands East Valley

However, with only five hits mustered up against Wildcats starter Ryan Silva, the Chargers suffered a 2-1 defeat on the road that ended their season. 

“Unfortunately, we didn’t catch breaks when we needed to, but our guys were resilient throughout and didn’t give up,” DP coach George Hedricks said. “The guys fought hard and played well but just came up short.”

This was only the second time in program history that the Chargers had reached the CIF-SS baseball semifinals, and it was the first time in 23 years. 

 

Dos Pueblos ace Darby Naughton had another solid performance on the mound, throwing a complete game while giving up just one earned run. The junior right-hander struck out two while surrendering five hits and two walks.  

Nevertheless, he was outperformed by Silva, who shut down a powerful Chargers offense to earn the victory.

East Valley’s ace threw six innings of work, giving up just one run on five hits and striking out two. 

Leading the way for a modest day at the plate for the DP offense was Hawaii-bound Dustin Demeter, who went 1 for 3 with a walk. Senior catcher Gio Macias went 1 for 4, scoring the Chargers only run.

“Today, I thought we swung the bat very well and hit a ton of hard balls into the gaps, but they played good defense,” Hedricks said. “Today, we just couldn’t get the hits to sneak in when we needed them.”

In the top of the first inning, Dos Pueblos was in prime scoring position with the bases loaded following a two-out single from Demeter. However, Silva pitched out of a jam by getting Colter Nisbet to fly out to center field.

The Wildcats responded with a run in the bottom of the inning to take a 1-0 lead.

East Valley took a 2-0 advantage in the third inning after a leadoff triple from Paul Rojas and a suicide squeeze bunt by Nikolas Pagan. 

During the fifth inning, Macias hit a one-out single to left, advanced to second on Davey Demeter’s infield single, and moved to third when Silva elected to pitch around Dustin Demeter for a bases loaded walk.

Peter Appel immediately capitalized with a sacrifice fly to center field, which allowed Macias to score and trimmed the deficit to 2-1. 

The Chargers had one last scoring opportunity in the seventh, when Evan Kling led off with a pinch-hit single to left field.

But Wildcats closer Noah Maya retired three consecutive DP batters to clinch the victory.

East Valley (23-7 overall) advances to Saturday’s championship game in San Bernardino against top-seeded South Hills

The Chargers (23-9 overall) wrap up a successful season in which they reached the CIF semifinals and claimed their fifth straight Channel League crown. 

“This was a really special year with a great group of boys,” Hedricks said. “We had a lot of senior leadership combined with talented youngsters who were able to gain valuable experiences this season.”

— Noozhawk sports reporter Blake DeVine can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 