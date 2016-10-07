Dylan Elliott Paces Dos Pueblos Past Royal

Water Polo

Dos Pueblos jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first period and rolled to a 12-6 non-league water polo win over visiting Royal on Friday.

The Chargers, riding the high of Thursday's emotional 14-13 last-second win at San Marcos in a Channel League game, led 5-2 at halftime and 8-3 after three periods.

Dylan Elliott was a force for DP, scoring five goals and drawing three exclusions. Taylor Gustason and Ethan Parrish each scored two goals and Matt Binkley and Jason Teng added one apiece. Teng did a nice job distributing the ball, dishing out four assists.

Defensively, Parrish had a steal and two field blocks and goalies Ben Cable and Angus Goodner combined for 11 saves.

The Chargers (8-8) are back in the pool Saturday morning against Servite.

