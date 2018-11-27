Pixel Tracker

DP Sluggers Hope to Hit Home Run in Fundraising for Cooperstown Trip

Goleta players’ online donation campaign ends Dec. 2

DP Sluggers is a 12U baseball team. (Courtesy photo)
By DP Sluggers | November 27, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

Managed by former Dos Pueblos High School baseball star DJ Gesswein, the DP Sluggers will play a series of games Aug. 10-16 in the birthplace of baseball, Cooperstown. The team will represent Santa Barbara and Goleta at the 2019 Cooperstown All-Star Village Tournament.

The DP Sluggers, made up of players from Goleta, are looking for assistance to raise money for the trip. They are holding an Online Fundraising Campaign Snap Raise that ends Dec 2.

The campaign helps raise money for team airfare, housing costs, meals, registration and uniforms. Tournament fees alone are $17,000.

The Sluggers are doing all they can to raise money — bake sales, restaurant nights, and hosting snack shacks at Elings Park baseball tournaments — but are turning to the community for help.

To help the Sluggers achieve their dream, donate and learn more about the team, visit https://facebook.com/dpsluggers. Any size donation makes a difference.

The weeklong Cooperstown tournament will feature 12U baseball teams from around the world competing in professional quality baseball parks. Coaches and teams stay in the Baseball Village. Players will compete in six-inning games, along with a variety of skills competitions.

Teams will find out what the official schedule is and who their competitors are closer to the summer.

DP Sluggers is a 12U baseball team that has been together for the past five years. The team includes Andy Brennan, Derek Brunet, Brody Demourkas, Zachary Gesswein, Tomas Gil, Shane Grant, Alexander Hajda, Sasha Holmes, Liam Hurley, Taylor Nagy, Santiago Perez III and Charlie Potter.

— DP Sluggers.

 

