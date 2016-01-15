DP, SM, SB Begin Action in TOC

Water Polo

The three local girls water polo teams learned their opening draws in the Santa Barbara Tournament of Champions after play-in games Thursday night.

Dos Pueblos, which ended Laguna Beach's 63-game win streak in a pre-tournament game on Thursday, opens Friday against Newport Harbor at 12:30 p.m. at the Elings Aquatic Center.

Also at Elings, second-seeded San Marcos plays Los Alamitos at 2:30 p.m.

At the Santa Barbara High pool, the host Dons play Murrieta Valley at 1:30 p.m.

Action at both pools continues all day. If DP wins, it would play the Foothill-Riverside Poly winner at 5:30. A San Marcos victory puts it in a 6:30 game against either Corona del Mar or Mater Dei. Santa Barbara would play Laguna Beach or Santa Margarita at 5:30.

Laguna Beach is the tournament's No. 1 seed.

In play-in action Thursday night:

Newport Harbor 14, Rosary 6

Riverside Poly 8, San Clemente 7

Los Alamitos 10, Corona-Santiago 3

Mater Dei 19, Vista Murrieta 12

El Toro 13, Agoura 8

MLK 12, Edison 5

Santa Margarita 13, Los Osos 5

Murrieta Valley 8, Cathedral Catholic 2

Thursday's losers play in a round-robin competition at San Marcos.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .