Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy Hosting Spanish Open House

In the 2013-14 school year, the Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy has made it its mission to open up to the community. In November, it held its first-ever Maker Faire to showcase the artistic talents of students, and on Jan. 30, it will open its doors once more for the first Spanish Community Open House.

The Open House will take place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30 for all current and prospective students of the DPEA. This will be a first among many other ways that the DPEA is reaching out to the Spanish community in hopes that students and parents alike become truly aware of what the DPEA has to offer them.

"We are having a Spanish Open House to reach out to the Spanish-speaking community, to invite them into the DPEA and make them feel welcome," said Emily Shaeer, DPEA teacher and admissions coordinator. "It can be intimidating and confusing for Spanish-speaking parents to navigate the school system, and we want to create an environment that is accessible. We want to provide them with the same access to information that we provide to English-speaking families at all of our other Open Houses."

The event will be hosted by students of the DPEA and sponsored by the UC Santa Barbara Office of Educational Partnerships. It will feature a tour of the Elings Center for Engineering Education building, along with a discussion panel of current students, alumni, and their parents, who will be answering questions about the DPEA in Spanish.

Although the target audience is the Spanish-speaking community, everyone is welcome to attend this amazing opportunity to learn more about the Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 805.968.2541 x4661.

— Isabel Martinez and Yesenia Erriquez represents the communications team for the Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy.